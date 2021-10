Miriam Noble is a committed saleswoman that has worked for Amazon Web Services for the last five years. During this time, she has been recognized for her proven leadership skill and, in January 2021, was honored with the company’s MVP award. This award recognized her as the person that has had the biggest impact on the business and culture. In her current role as the head of sales, Southeast Greenfield, she leads a team of district managers and field account executives focused on customer acquisitions.

