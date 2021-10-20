Danielle Kang With Sense of Familiarity in Busan Once Again
By LPGA Communications
LPGA
9 days ago
“Every time I come back, I feel really back at home.”. Danielle Kang holds the city of Busan close to her heart. Not only was it her father’s birthplace, but she remembers her visits during summer and winter vacations along with her time in elementary school in the area. Upon returning...
It didn’t appear there was much wrong with Danielle Kang’s game, following an opening 66 at the BMW Ladies Championship. But something was bothering her enough to seek a solution. “I've been working on a lot of good things. And I called Butch my fairy godfather today, because he waved...
In 2007, Danielle Kang’s brother signed her up for the U.S. Women’s Open qualifier only a year-and-a-half after she picked up the game. Incredibly, Kang played her way through local and sectional qualifying to make the U.S. Open field at age 14. Her response when asked how it felt to qualify was both blunt and hilarious: “I don’t know what this is for!”
Danielle Kang has put together quite the resume since taking down Jessica Korda more than a decade ago on her way to winning the 2010 U.S. Women’s Amateur. But three years before her match-play triumph at Charlotte (North Carolina) Country Club, the California native was pushed into 2007 U.S. Women’s Open qualifying without even knowing it. Her brother signed her up and then Kang did the unthinkable: advanced through local and sectional qualifying to earn a spot in the field at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club.
The victories keep coming for Jin Young Ko. After starting the day four strokes back of 54-hole leader Hee Jeong Lim, Ko rallied with an 8-under 64, leading to a final playoff against the four-time KLPGA winner. With a birdie on the 73rd hole, Ko earned her second-consecutive victory, and the 200th win by a Korean-born player on the LPGA Tour.
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (Brignoles, France) saved her best for last. The 21-year-old Frenchwoman fired a bogey-free, 7-under par 65 on the Bobcat Course at Plantation Golf & Country Club in the final round to run away from the field at the LPGA Qualifying Tournament Stage II. “I tried to practice this...
Not only does collegiate golf provide players with opportunities to get better, but it also creates lifelong friendships, unbreakable bonds rooted in the shared grind of early morning workout sessions and grueling 36-hole tournament days. But your teammates also push you to improve and for Jessica Peng (Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei), fellow Mississippi State Bulldog and LPGA Tour professional Ally Ewing is that source of inspiration.
University of Arkansas Razorback Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Arkansas) is no stranger to red numbers. At the Cougar Classic in September, the 23-year-old went 63-64-64, carding a three-day total of 191, setting a new NCAA 54-hole scoring record at 25-under par. It was a complete obliteration of the previous benchmark of 19 under, an accomplishment that still renders Matthews speechless.
All good things come to an end, or at least that was the case Saturday for Ruoning Yin (Shanghai, China) and her bogey-free streak, which reached 53 holes before a double bogey on No. 18 of the Panther Course at Plantation Golf & Country Club. Nonetheless, the 19-year-old managed a 3-under par 69 in the third round of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament Stage II for a one-shot lead with 18 holes remaining.
Tavatanakit clinches honor with two events remaining in the 2021 season. DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 – The LPGA Tour announced today Patty Tavatanakit has won the 2021 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award. Tavatanakit, who won the 2021 ANA Inspiration, clinched the honor following the finishes at the BMW Ladies Championship. Tavatanakit has earned 1,134 points through 17 events, and holds a 355-point lead over second-place Leona Maguire with two events left in the 2021 season.
Sometimes it’s the quietest players that make the most noise and former University of Southern California Trojan Allisen Corpuz (Honolulu, Hawaii) is a case study in that fact. At the 41st Curtis Cup played at Conwy Golf Club in Wales in August, the 23-year-old went 3-0-0, an undefeated record that helped the United States win the Cup. In college, she carded three wins and 16 top-10 finishes for USC and was a 2020 All-American, posting 16 rounds in the 60s throughout her career. Coming to LPGA Qualifying Tournament Stage II, having just turned professional following Stage I, Corpuz continued her muted tear, shooting 70-71-68-69 for a four-day total of 10 under, good enough to finish in a tie for seventh and earn a berth into LPGA Q-Series.
Hee Jeong Lim has a nickname on the KLPGA – “Stone Budda.” Mainly, it’s for her strong resolve and mental “calmness” on the course. It certainly showed after yet another bogey-free round at the BMW Ladies Championship, where she leads the field by four strokes at -11. Holding such a lead has its advantages, said Lim, but also its added pressures.
Comments / 0