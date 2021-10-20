CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglass Township, PA

Stolen Catalytic Converters

crimewatchpa.com
 9 days ago

On Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 the Douglass Township Police were...

berks.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglass Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Douglass Township, PA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Flight diverted after passenger accused of assaulting attendant

An American Airlines flight had to be diverted after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement American Airlines Flight 976, was flying from New York to Orange County, Calif., when it had to divert to Denver on Wednesday due to the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

‘Rust’ armorer breaks silence on Alec Baldwin shooting incident, blames producers for unsafe conditions

Hannah Gutierrez Reed spoke out to deny certain rumors about the on-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on the set of "Rust" who was responsible for the safety and handling of firearms on the set, is currently a main focus of the investigation into the death of Hutchins, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza. She was one of the very few people who handled the gun prior to Baldwin discharging it on set last Thursday.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Mercedes Benz
NBC News

Biden wanted action on his agenda before jetting to Europe. Why progressives balked.

WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, there was no time left to waste in creating a sense of momentum for his domestic agenda. Biden raced this week to stitch together a $1.75 trillion revision of his "Build Back Better" plan, personally pressured House Democrats to vote for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and addressed the nation on the merits of both measures just hours before he departed for a trip overseas.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy