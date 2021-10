Jin Young Ko came up two shots short of owning this impressive LPGA scoring record all to herself. On a chilly, rainy Thursday at LPGA International in Busan, South Korea, Ko was trying to shoot her 15th straight round on tour in the 60s. If she had done it, she'd have broken the mark for most consecutive competitive rounds in the 60s first set by Annika Sorenstam in 2005 and later tied by So Yeon Ryu in 2016-17. But Ko’s first-round one-under 71 at the BMW Ladies Championship ended the streak.

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO