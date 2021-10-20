CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

13383 N Primrose St

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in El Mirage - This single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a little over 1500 square feet and ready...

Comments / 0

15202 N. 40th St.

Receive up to $500 off of move in cost and waived Admin fee if move in is completed by 10/30/2021 - From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call this home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff that contributes to a higher standard of liv.
REAL ESTATE
4831 E Culver Street

Newer Duplex in a great location - This open floor plan is in a highly desirable area and includes a designer front door, tile throughout the home, Espresso cabinets with brushed nickel hardware, Quartz counter tops and more! The master suite is amazing with a walk in shower and large closet. Adorable backyard with patio perfect for enjoying the weather this time of year. All this and a 2 car garage.
REAL ESTATE
4817 E. Pershing Ave

Coming Soon! A Rare Scottsdale Opportunity - An amazing rare opportunity to rent in 85254 ! This beautifully cared for and meticulously maintained home is located on a premium corner lot in a quiet and highly desirable neighborhood. The home is open concept with four spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms.. There is ton of extra storage in the garage. Home is conveniently located close to great shopping, schools, entertainment, and dining options! Pool service & yard care included. Call Rodie, 623-451-6094.
REAL ESTATE
2134 E. Broadway Unit 2061

Gated 2 Bedroom Apartment! - This gated two bedroom apartment is the one you want! Walk into a open family room and kitchen, with more storage then you know what to do with! Balcony that over looks green belts and to top it off your 100 yards from the community pool! If you would like to set up a showing on this apartment please call Robert at 480-254-7106.
ADVOCACY
16188 W Mesquite Dr

Small home that's priced right! - This home has wood floors, granite, gas range in kitchen, and a convenient location! Hard to find a home with these features at this price. Quiet culdesac street with XL park less than a block away. Lots of plant shelves throughout and master bath has an XL shower. Gas only dryer hook up. $1300 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if your small dog is approved. Goodyear rental tax 2.5% $20 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.
REAL ESTATE
1501 N 22nd St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Welcome to 1501 N 22nd Street! This Church Hill charmer is the perfect starter home. You will love the original hardwood floors and soaring ceilings. Downstairs you will find a spacious living room and large dining room, both complete with decorative fireplaces. The kitchen has been thoughtfully updated in the last few years with new cabinets, counters, and appliances. Bonus mud room in the rear makes for great storage space. A full bath downstairs rounds out the first floor. On the second level there are three bedrooms and another full bath. The primary bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet! The corner lot provides tons of natural light! Close to all things Church Hill. This one wont last long!
RICHMOND, VA
7009 E Acoma Dr, 2084

85254 Condo in Upscale Plaza Residences - Live in the heart of Scottsdale's best amenities. Walk to Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter from this luxury 2 bedroom 2 bath unit that is tucked away within the Plaza Residences. Steps away from the Kierland Golf Course. Interior features include spacious bedrooms, fireplace, all appliances, and crown moldings. THIS UNIT INCLUDES A GARAGE SPACE! Community features multiple pools, spa, club room and fully equipped gym. Make this resort-like gated community your home! Owner may consider one small pet. 12 month lease minimum required.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
9003 E. Aster Dr.

Beautiful Scottsdale Home w/Pool - Coming Soon!!!!. This beautiful Scottsdale home is located in one of the most desirable locations in Scottsdale. Comes with a sparkling pool that is maintained by the landlord. Other services provided are bi-weekly landscape. Better hurry, this won't last!. No Pets Allowed. Location. 9003 E....
REAL ESTATE
Real Estate
19601 N 7th St #1089

Great Apartment for Rent!! Dont miss out! - Nice 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms unit. Greenbelt in front and lots of walkways to stroll or walk you dogs. Close to community pool and plenty of parking. Located towards to the back of the complex. Very quiet community close to I-101 and shopping areas.
HOUSE RENT
6215 N 13TH PLACE

Amazing 2bedroom townhome 12th street Rose Lane - Charming 2bedroom unit has been fully remodeled, new kitchen cabinetrs, granite counter tops, all new Stainless appliances with gas cooktop, built in microwave, ceiling fans, stone flooring, 2 panel doors, custom window coverings,security screen doors, lots of closet space, private rear patio with grass yard, covered parking, storage room ($25month) & on site laundry room. New HVAC system keeps the utility costs low. Water,trash & landscaping service is included. Units like this dont come available often & will rent fast. Showing by appt only. Pets ok with $250deposit+ $25per month $1495rent/$1200 security deposit, Apply online or call Mike for details 602-230-8125 www.Peakinvprop.com.
REAL ESTATE
4265 N. Miller Rd.

AVAILABLE NOW!! - Desirable Old Town Scottsdale Townhome! Casa Granada East Townhomes is a fantastic, well maintained community offering a sparkling community pool, clubhouse and childrens play area. The community is located within walking distance of Old Town, Waterfront and Scottsdale Fashion Square. The charming two story town home offers plenty of space with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and ample living space. The master bedroom is huge and has two full sized closets. The secondary bedrooms are very nicely sized as well. The guest bathroom is a must see with floor to ceiling custom cedar woodwork and an oversized jetted tub. The spacious kitchen features a built in convection wall oven, full size cook top and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The wall of windows looking out into the private patio provides the perfect opportunity for entertaining year round. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
BEAUTY & FASHION
9600 N 96th St #126

2 Bed and 2 Bath Condo Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border - Beautiful condo in the quiet Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border. New flooring. No Carpet! The 2 bedroom unit has 2 full baths with a walk in closet. Second bedroom is very spacious! Beautiful and modern white cabinets with everything you need. Onsite fitness center, pool, and clubhouse. Asking $1,999.00 per month plus City of Scottsdale tax of 1.75% or $34.98 for a total monthly lease payment of $2,033.98. Security deposit of $2,000. {2 year term preferred @ $1,799.00 for for first year and $1,999.00 for second year +tax}. Tenant is responsible for electric through APS. Renter insurance required. Credit check and background screening is $37.00 {non-refundable} for any/all residents over 18. No evictions, residential judgments or collections for damages. Income needs to be 3 times rent and must be verifiable. For more information of to apply in advance please visit our website @ www.Propbutler.com . You will be notified of an open house date and time via email. Owner is not accepting vouchers at this time. Pets are a case by case basis and subject to owner approval and non-refundable security deposit of $250.00.
REAL ESTATE
308 W. 5th Pl.

SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM, ACROSS FROM PARK, QUIET, MUST SEE! - Large 1 bedroom duplex, new flooring, fresh paint throughout, carport w/ storage room Located on a very low traffic street. Community park across the street. Quick access to everything - next to bus route. Subject to municipality tax / fees.
REAL ESTATE
16015 N. 30th St. #109

Wonderful Townhome in Gated Community! - Beautiful Townhome in gated community! Great room floorplan with laminate wood flooring. Open Kitchen with all appliances! Breakfast Bar, 2 car garage and inside laundry, also including newer washer & dryer! Also has a covered patio & yard area, community pool & park and minutes from the elementary and middle school. Easy access to Loop 101 and Hwy 51.
REAL ESTATE
3642 E Zachary Dr

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Fireside at Desert Ridge is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Fireside at Desert Ridge is available for immediate move in! This home offers luxury living with all the amenities. Fireside features 2 pools, spa, fitness center with classes, tennis, basketball, spa services and endless activities for all ages. Property is in a gated community. Home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, upgraded staggered cabinets, double sinks and large walk in shower in master bath. There are large closets in 2nd and 3rd bedroom, and a private patio. Home is energy efficient and has a history of low electric bills. Landscaping is done by HOA. This community has excellent schools, and is close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access. This is a true MUST SEE!
TENNIS
15814 W Mauna Loa Ln

Newer GATED community in Surprise! Excellent location! - 650 minimum credit required. Gorgeous home in a gated Surprise community. Very convenient to Loop 303 & Greenway (shopping, restaurants, etc). Beautiful gray tone cabinetry throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite and upgraded appliances. SS appliances including a microwave and updated refrigerator. Great for entertaining with Family Room opening to the eat in kitchen. Loft would make a great game room or office. Primary Suite has bath with dual sinks, walk in closet and roomy shower. Upgraded fans in all the bedrooms. Spacious backyard with easy care turf and pavers. Covered patio for extra shade. 2 car garage with water softener. $2000 security deposit, $500 cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise rental tax, $20 monthly admin fee. Tenant must maintain tenant insurance during their tenancy. NO PETS.
REAL ESTATE
1122 S Farmer Ave

Quaint 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - Property Id: 746749. 1122 S. Farmer is a two story, two bedroom home with carpet in the living room and bedrooms, tile in the cozy kitchen and nice bath. Nice, fenced in backyard. Only 2 blocks to ASU and Mill Avenue!. Resident pays...
HOUSE RENT
Close to Everything & Great Price

We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
REAL ESTATE
2696 North 43rd Avenue Unit 33C

Corner Unit Townhome + 2 Bedroom + 1.5 Bathroom - This spacious corner unit 2 bedroom + 1.5 bathroom townhome features new carpet in upstairs bedrooms, fresh paint, and new tile throughout the home. This unit features covered parking, a large patio, a private balcony and copious amounts of storage.
REAL ESTATE
Rural and Apache

Gorgeous 3 Story Town home style great for roommates or a family. Students welcomed. Two car attached garages. Full sized Washer and Dryer. Everything is practically Brand Spanking NEW and Sparkling. Call today to schedule a tour. Maintenance free living in the heart of the city. Location. Rural and Apache,...
REAL ESTATE

