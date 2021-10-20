Ha Na Jang Looking to Reclaim Title at LPGA International Busan
By LPGA Communications
In 2019, Ha Na Jang claimed her fifth LPGA Tour win at the BMW Ladies Championship. The KLPGA superstar and former Tour player was the second non-Member to that year, and though many may remember her final birdie to defeat Danielle Kang in a three-hole sudden-death playoff, one of Jang’s more...
Play was briefly suspended during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Thursday due to rain and extremely strong winds. This will have come as no surprise to the players, spectators or fans watching on television as we saw some of the most difficult conditions we have ever seen on the PGA Tour.
BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Jin Young Ko missed extending an LPGA Tour scoring record in the rain while her South Korean compatriots packed the first round leaderboard of the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan. Ko had 14 straight rounds in the 60s. That tied her with Annika Sorenstam and So Yeon Ryu for the most in tour history. But Ko finished with a 1-under 71 after a birdie on the 18th hole at LPGA International Busan. Ko was seven strokes behind leader Na Rin An’s 64.
It was raining. It was cold. It was tough. And it all added up to Jin Young Ko’s streak of 14 consecutive rounds in the 60s coming to an end. The former No. 1 birdied the last hole at the BMW Ladies Championship to shoot 1-under 71. She had previously tied the record of 14 set by Annika Sorenstam and So Yeon Ryu.
In 1986, Ok Hee Ku earned status on the LPGA Tour for 1987 with a tie for 10th finish at Q School. Ku later became the first player from the Republic of Korea to win on the LPGA Tour at the 1988 Standard Register Turquoise Classic. It would be 10 years later that Se Ri Pak, who owns the record for most Tour wins total by a Korean-born player with 25, would break onto the scene as the first Korean player to win a major championship at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
In her fifth LPGA Tour appearance, Hee Jeong Kim entered the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship with a four-stroke lead, setting the event’s 54-hole record just the afternoon before. But right on her heels was projected World No. 1, Jin Young Ko, and despite an outstanding bogey-free 72-hole performance, Lim parred her extra hole in the playoff against Ko, leading to her third runner-up finish of 2021.
Na Rin An has long dreamed of playing professionally on the LPGA Tour. And it’s all right with her if she skips Q-School to do so. An is currently signed up for the tour’s Q-Series, but a win at this week’s BMW Ladies Championship would secure her LPGA card. An...
All good things come to an end, or at least that was the case Saturday for Ruoning Yin (Shanghai, China) and her bogey-free streak, which reached 53 holes before a double bogey on No. 18 of the Panther Course at Plantation Golf & Country Club. Nonetheless, the 19-year-old managed a 3-under par 69 in the third round of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament Stage II for a one-shot lead with 18 holes remaining.
Hee Jeong Lim has a nickname on the KLPGA – “Stone Budda.” Mainly, it’s for her strong resolve and mental “calmness” on the course. It certainly showed after yet another bogey-free round at the BMW Ladies Championship, where she leads the field by four strokes at -11. Holding such a lead has its advantages, said Lim, but also its added pressures.
Not only does collegiate golf provide players with opportunities to get better, but it also creates lifelong friendships, unbreakable bonds rooted in the shared grind of early morning workout sessions and grueling 36-hole tournament days. But your teammates also push you to improve and for Jessica Peng (Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei), fellow Mississippi State Bulldog and LPGA Tour professional Ally Ewing is that source of inspiration.
Tavatanakit clinches honor with two events remaining in the 2021 season. DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 – The LPGA Tour announced today Patty Tavatanakit has won the 2021 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award. Tavatanakit, who won the 2021 ANA Inspiration, clinched the honor following the finishes at the BMW Ladies Championship. Tavatanakit has earned 1,134 points through 17 events, and holds a 355-point lead over second-place Leona Maguire with two events left in the 2021 season.
Sometimes it’s the quietest players that make the most noise and former University of Southern California Trojan Allisen Corpuz (Honolulu, Hawaii) is a case study in that fact. At the 41st Curtis Cup played at Conwy Golf Club in Wales in August, the 23-year-old went 3-0-0, an undefeated record that helped the United States win the Cup. In college, she carded three wins and 16 top-10 finishes for USC and was a 2020 All-American, posting 16 rounds in the 60s throughout her career. Coming to LPGA Qualifying Tournament Stage II, having just turned professional following Stage I, Corpuz continued her muted tear, shooting 70-71-68-69 for a four-day total of 10 under, good enough to finish in a tie for seventh and earn a berth into LPGA Q-Series.
University of Arkansas Razorback Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Arkansas) is no stranger to red numbers. At the Cougar Classic in September, the 23-year-old went 63-64-64, carding a three-day total of 191, setting a new NCAA 54-hole scoring record at 25-under par. It was a complete obliteration of the previous benchmark of 19 under, an accomplishment that still renders Matthews speechless.
Carl Buchan, a 2021 National Sailing Hall of Fame inductee, won the championship at this year’s International Masters Regatta. “Our crew all worked together really well. We all did our job and trusted each other. It was good to feel the team coming together. We kept our focus on what we needed to do. The starts were really close and hard fought,” Buchan said.
Professional golf has a new deep-pocketed upstart circuit, backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and led by former world No. 1 Greg Norman.
LIV Golf Investments said Friday that it plans to invest more than $200 million into the sport, including prize funds and player commitments, starting with a partnership with the Asian Tour that will create 10 new annual events. Norman will be CEO of the group, which called the commitment one of the “biggest investments in the history of professional golf.”
This is the long-rumored disruption to pro golf that has polarized the industry for years, leading the PGA...
The IOC has released its 2022 Playbooks ahead of the Winter Games in Beijing. A new U.S. men’s figure skater has emerged as a possible medal contender. A soccer legend says farewell. The US Women’s hockey drought continues against Canada. Meanwhile there’s been a shake-up in leadership on the men’s side. In this week’s athlete […]
