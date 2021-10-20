Ha Na Jang Looking to Reclaim Title at LPGA International Busan

Sometimes it’s the quietest players that make the most noise and former University of Southern California Trojan Allisen Corpuz (Honolulu, Hawaii) is a case study in that fact. At the 41st Curtis Cup played at Conwy Golf Club in Wales in August, the 23-year-old went 3-0-0, an undefeated record that helped the United States win the Cup. In college, she carded three wins and 16 top-10 finishes for USC and was a 2020 All-American, posting 16 rounds in the 60s throughout her career. Coming to LPGA Qualifying Tournament Stage II, having just turned professional following Stage I, Corpuz continued her muted tear, shooting 70-71-68-69 for a four-day total of 10 under, good enough to finish in a tie for seventh and earn a berth into LPGA Q-Series.

5 DAYS AGO