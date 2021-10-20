How to Watch the 2021 BMW Ladies Championship

There was a lot going on at the BMW Ladies Championship for Jin Young Ko. The 26-year-old from Seoul was the talk of the tournament during the first round, where a round in the 60s would’ve meant she’d broken Annika Sorenstam’s record for most consecutive competitive sub-70 rounds. Ko’s one-under 71 wasn’t enough, leaving her to set for a tie with Annika at 14 straight. Still, there was the opportunity that if a South Korean won the BMW, she’d notch the 200th win for her home country on the LPGA Tour. The pressure on Ko, the highest-ranked South Korean player, was only increased by the fact that all of this was happening in South Korea, her home country.

