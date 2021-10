AVAILABLE NOW!! - Desirable Old Town Scottsdale Townhome! Casa Granada East Townhomes is a fantastic, well maintained community offering a sparkling community pool, clubhouse and childrens play area. The community is located within walking distance of Old Town, Waterfront and Scottsdale Fashion Square. The charming two story town home offers plenty of space with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and ample living space. The master bedroom is huge and has two full sized closets. The secondary bedrooms are very nicely sized as well. The guest bathroom is a must see with floor to ceiling custom cedar woodwork and an oversized jetted tub. The spacious kitchen features a built in convection wall oven, full size cook top and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The wall of windows looking out into the private patio provides the perfect opportunity for entertaining year round. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

