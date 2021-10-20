Dig Into Chicken & Biscuits With the Show's Stars & More on The Broadway Show

Heidi Blickenstaff and Morgan Dudley in "Jagged Little Pill" The Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is back at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre beginning October 21, and now there are new photos of the production, featuring new cast members Heidi Blickenstaff as Mary Jane Healy and Morgan Dudley as Frankie Healy. Additionally, Adi Roy has joined the company as Phoenix, replacing original cast member Antonio Cipriano. The musical also features Tony winner Lauren Patten as Jo and Tony nominees Kathryn Gallagher as Bella, Derek Klena as Nick Healy and Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy. With a book by Tony winner Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting communities today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced the songs "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."

