CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dig Into Chicken & Biscuits With the Show's Stars & More on The Broadway Show

Broadway.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Cooper, Paul Wontorek, Ebony Marshall-Oliver & Alana Raquel Bowers on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New...

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘Uncoupled’: Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks & Marcia Gay Harden Among Five Added To Netflix Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tisha Campbell (Dr. Ken), Emerson Brooks (The Last Ship) and Brooks Ashmanskas (The Good Lord Bird) are set as series regulars opposite Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled, Netflix’s new comedy series created and executive produced by Younger and Emily in Paris creator/executive producer Darren Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman. Additionally, Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden and Desperate Housewives alum Tuc Watkins will recur in the high-profile show from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Uncoupled centers on Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Theatre star accuses producers of firing her for getting pregnant right before show hit Broadway

An actor has claimed she was fired from her starring role in a Broadway-bound musical because she was pregnant.Cortney Wolfson, who played the titular role of Romy in Romy and Michelle: The Musical, made her allegations in an essay posted to Twitter in a bid to highlight mistreatment of mothers in the entertainment industry.“When I first became pregnant, I wanted to be transparent when it came to my career. No hiding, no concealing, no shame,” she wrote. “‘It’s my right to choose to bring a child into this world and also have my job protected,’ I thought.“That right was...
CELEBRITIES
WFMY NEWS2

Five Broadway shows on the way to Tanger Center this fall

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on Broadway show WICKED coming to Greensboro. Five different Broadway shows are on their way to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts this fall. Shows include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Dear...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
CBS New York

After More Than A Year, The Show Must Go On: More Broadway Shows Announce Plans To Resume Performances

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After more than a year, the show must go on! The road to reopening Broadway is underway. More shows have announced plans to resume performances that were suspended when the pandemic hit. The cast of Broadway’s Come From Away returned to rehearsal in May. Performances resume Sept. 21. Ain’t Too Proud, a Tony winner for Best Choreography, steps back into the spotlight on Oct. 16. After rehearsals and three previews, Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the hit movie, is ready to return. Performances resume Oct. 21. Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone star in the revival of the musical Company. Nov. 15 is the date. Marian and Harold. @MusicManBway @sfosternyc...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamsen Fadal
Person
Cleo King
Person
Norm Lewis
ksmu.org

Broadway Star Brings His Billy Joel Tribute Show to Branson's Mansion Theatre

In 2001, pop singer and keyboardist Michael Cavanaugh met music superstar Billy Joel… and it changed his career and life. His collaboration with Joel and another of today’s superstars, ballet choreographer Twyla Tharp, resulted in one of the more innovative shows to have appeared on Broadway in recent years, “Movin’ Out.” Cavanaugh brings his Billy Joel tribute show to the Mansion Theatre in Branson on October 22nd, and we talked with him by phone for this week’s “Arts News.”
BRANSON, MO
ClickOnDetroit.com

Broadway in Detroit: Inside the Fisher Theatre’s first show in 19 months

DETROIT – The lights dim, the audience roars in applause. Those immortal lyrics from the hit musical “RENT,” the first show to play in the Fisher Theatre since the start of the global pandemic, frames the length of a year in moments. Unfortunately, the theater has been without a show for even longer than that.
DETROIT, MI
Broadway.com

Jagged Little Pill Resumes Broadway Performances

Lauren Patten in "Jagged Little Pill" You oughta know Jagged Little Pill is officially back on Broadway! The musical, which featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette, resumes performances on October 21 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Tony winner Lauren Patten returns to the role of Jo along with newcomers Heidi Blickenstaff...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway#Musical Theater#Food Drink#Theater News Program#Chicken Biscuits#Broadway Com
Broadway.com

See New Pics of Heidi Blickenstaff, Morgan Dudley & the Cast of Jagged Little Pill

Heidi Blickenstaff and Morgan Dudley in "Jagged Little Pill" The Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is back at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre beginning October 21, and now there are new photos of the production, featuring new cast members Heidi Blickenstaff as Mary Jane Healy and Morgan Dudley as Frankie Healy. Additionally, Adi Roy has joined the company as Phoenix, replacing original cast member Antonio Cipriano. The musical also features Tony winner Lauren Patten as Jo and Tony nominees Kathryn Gallagher as Bella, Derek Klena as Nick Healy and Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy. With a book by Tony winner Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting communities today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced the songs "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Hello, Poppets! Mrs. Doubtfire, Starring Rob McClure, Arrives on Broadway

Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci, Jenn Gambatese and Rob McClure in "Mrs. Doubtfire" Help is on the way! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy based on the 1993 hit movie of the same name, begins Broadway performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 21 ahead of its December 5 opening night. The musical first bowed on Broadway on March 9, 2020 and was scheduled to officially open on April 5, 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters on March 12, 2020. Tony nominee Rob McClure leads the company in the title role.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

‘Dana H.’ Review: A Riveting Broadway Solo Show by Lucas Hnath

“I’m in this world but I’m not,” the middle-aged woman confesses to an unseen interviewer in Lucas Hnath’s “Dana H.,” a mesmerizing solo show of theatrical shamanism that is receiving its Broadway bow. The voice is that of Dana Higginbotham, assured yet apprehensive, matter-of-fact but, at times, also on a...
THEATER & DANCE
Thrillist

This Broadway-Themed Hotel Package Gets You Free Show Tickets & Perks

Now that Broadway has reopened following a total shutdown in the pandemic, you can make up for lost time. If there's a show on that iconic stage, and you want to see it, you can get those tickets, along with a themed hotel stay and meet-and-greet experience, as part of the Mandarin Oriental's Broadway VIP package.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Broadway.com

The 13th Annual Jimmy Awards to Return Live in 2022

The Broadway League has announced that the 13th annual Jimmy Awards, also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (a.k.a. the Tonys for high school students), will be live once again next year with the ceremony scheduled for June 27, 2022 at 7:30PM ET at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. Last year's celebration of high school talent was canceled due to COVID-19. This year's show took place online.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
phillyfunguide.com

Take It Off Broadway Show

Burlesque * Drag * Dance * Debauchery * And of course, Broadway!!!. Join us upstairs at Franky Bradleys for an unforgettable celebration of musical theater. This rendition of our "Take It Off Broadway" show includes a mix of burlesque, dance and drag, featuring professional performers from the Philly area as well as three Philly Dance Fitness student routines!
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy