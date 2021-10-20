CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4129 North 33rd Drive

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly Available 2BD Unit Section 8 Welcome! - Great new property in convenient location near Grand Avenue entrance! Remodeled interiors with large...

15202 N. 40th St.

Receive up to $500 off of move in cost and waived Admin fee if move in is completed by 10/30/2021 - From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call this home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff that contributes to a higher standard of liv.
4831 E Culver Street

Newer Duplex in a great location - This open floor plan is in a highly desirable area and includes a designer front door, tile throughout the home, Espresso cabinets with brushed nickel hardware, Quartz counter tops and more! The master suite is amazing with a walk in shower and large closet. Adorable backyard with patio perfect for enjoying the weather this time of year. All this and a 2 car garage.
4817 E. Pershing Ave

Coming Soon! A Rare Scottsdale Opportunity - An amazing rare opportunity to rent in 85254 ! This beautifully cared for and meticulously maintained home is located on a premium corner lot in a quiet and highly desirable neighborhood. The home is open concept with four spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms.. There is ton of extra storage in the garage. Home is conveniently located close to great shopping, schools, entertainment, and dining options! Pool service & yard care included. Call Rodie, 623-451-6094.
2134 E. Broadway Unit 2061

Gated 2 Bedroom Apartment! - This gated two bedroom apartment is the one you want! Walk into a open family room and kitchen, with more storage then you know what to do with! Balcony that over looks green belts and to top it off your 100 yards from the community pool! If you would like to set up a showing on this apartment please call Robert at 480-254-7106.
16188 W Mesquite Dr

Small home that's priced right! - This home has wood floors, granite, gas range in kitchen, and a convenient location! Hard to find a home with these features at this price. Quiet culdesac street with XL park less than a block away. Lots of plant shelves throughout and master bath has an XL shower. Gas only dryer hook up. $1300 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if your small dog is approved. Goodyear rental tax 2.5% $20 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.
19601 N 7th St #1089

Great Apartment for Rent!! Dont miss out! - Nice 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms unit. Greenbelt in front and lots of walkways to stroll or walk you dogs. Close to community pool and plenty of parking. Located towards to the back of the complex. Very quiet community close to I-101 and shopping areas.
6215 N 13TH PLACE

Amazing 2bedroom townhome 12th street Rose Lane - Charming 2bedroom unit has been fully remodeled, new kitchen cabinetrs, granite counter tops, all new Stainless appliances with gas cooktop, built in microwave, ceiling fans, stone flooring, 2 panel doors, custom window coverings,security screen doors, lots of closet space, private rear patio with grass yard, covered parking, storage room ($25month) & on site laundry room. New HVAC system keeps the utility costs low. Water,trash & landscaping service is included. Units like this dont come available often & will rent fast. Showing by appt only. Pets ok with $250deposit+ $25per month $1495rent/$1200 security deposit, Apply online or call Mike for details 602-230-8125 www.Peakinvprop.com.
4265 N. Miller Rd.

AVAILABLE NOW!! - Desirable Old Town Scottsdale Townhome! Casa Granada East Townhomes is a fantastic, well maintained community offering a sparkling community pool, clubhouse and childrens play area. The community is located within walking distance of Old Town, Waterfront and Scottsdale Fashion Square. The charming two story town home offers plenty of space with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and ample living space. The master bedroom is huge and has two full sized closets. The secondary bedrooms are very nicely sized as well. The guest bathroom is a must see with floor to ceiling custom cedar woodwork and an oversized jetted tub. The spacious kitchen features a built in convection wall oven, full size cook top and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The wall of windows looking out into the private patio provides the perfect opportunity for entertaining year round. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
308 W. 5th Pl.

SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM, ACROSS FROM PARK, QUIET, MUST SEE! - Large 1 bedroom duplex, new flooring, fresh paint throughout, carport w/ storage room Located on a very low traffic street. Community park across the street. Quick access to everything - next to bus route. Subject to municipality tax / fees.
1819 E. Sheridan St.

Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bath - 1819 E. Sheridan is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. This...
9600 N 96th St #126

2 Bed and 2 Bath Condo Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border - Beautiful condo in the quiet Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border. New flooring. No Carpet! The 2 bedroom unit has 2 full baths with a walk in closet. Second bedroom is very spacious! Beautiful and modern white cabinets with everything you need. Onsite fitness center, pool, and clubhouse. Asking $1,999.00 per month plus City of Scottsdale tax of 1.75% or $34.98 for a total monthly lease payment of $2,033.98. Security deposit of $2,000. {2 year term preferred @ $1,799.00 for for first year and $1,999.00 for second year +tax}. Tenant is responsible for electric through APS. Renter insurance required. Credit check and background screening is $37.00 {non-refundable} for any/all residents over 18. No evictions, residential judgments or collections for damages. Income needs to be 3 times rent and must be verifiable. For more information of to apply in advance please visit our website @ www.Propbutler.com . You will be notified of an open house date and time via email. Owner is not accepting vouchers at this time. Pets are a case by case basis and subject to owner approval and non-refundable security deposit of $250.00.
1122 S Farmer Ave

Quaint 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - Property Id: 746749. 1122 S. Farmer is a two story, two bedroom home with carpet in the living room and bedrooms, tile in the cozy kitchen and nice bath. Nice, fenced in backyard. Only 2 blocks to ASU and Mill Avenue!. Resident pays...
Close to Everything & Great Price

We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
1104 S Bonnie Ln

Quaint 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Property - Property Id: 746680. 1104 South Bonnie is a cute two bedroom, one bath home with a carpeted living room, a cozy tile kitchen and a carpeted bedroom. Outside is a nice, fenced backyard perfect for pets or kids! Live just minutes from ASU campus, Mill Avenue and the new light rail stop! ROOM SIZES: Living Room - 10 ft x 12 ft / Kitchen - 10.5 ft x 9 ft / Bedroom 1 - 10 ft x 11 ft / Bedroom 2 - 9 ft x 9 ft APPLIANCES: Oven/Range (Gas) / Refrigerator / Washer/Dryer Hook-ups UTILITIES: SRP (Electric) / Southwest Gas (Gas) / City of Tempe (Water, Sewer & Trash) Nearest cross streets: McClintock & Don Carlos.
4332 N 21st St

City outside, Tranquility inside..1300.00 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! - Amazing Phoenix location! Small, well maintained community. The great unit includes plank wood style flooring throughout the apartment keeping it cool in the summer. This newly remodeled unit has new stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher, window coverings, and great lighting. This unit has a washer and dryer in the unit. We have plenty of parking and exterior improvements are coming soon! Very close to schools, city parks, shopping, entertainment and more! Perfect location don't wait!
6626 N 59th Dr

59th Avenue Duplex - This 860 square feet consists of 2 bedroom s and 1 bathroom. The home was completely remodeled and upgraded with new wood laminate flooring, new double pane windows. new bathroom, new kitchen including new cabinets and appliances. Easy flowing floor plan with neutral Neutral color palette. There is covered parking in the back next to unit B. Located close to to Glendale City center..
Centralia Port Enters $1.6 Million Sale for 7 Acres Along North Park Drive

Following a short executive session, Port of Centralia commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to execute a sale agreement with Texas-based Furgerson Schmidt for 7 acres of property off North Park Drive. Port of Centralia Executive Director Kyle Heaton said the port was selling the property at a rate of $5.25 per...
7009 E Acoma Dr, 2084

85254 Condo in Upscale Plaza Residences - Live in the heart of Scottsdale's best amenities. Walk to Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter from this luxury 2 bedroom 2 bath unit that is tucked away within the Plaza Residences. Steps away from the Kierland Golf Course. Interior features include spacious bedrooms, fireplace, all appliances, and crown moldings. THIS UNIT INCLUDES A GARAGE SPACE! Community features multiple pools, spa, club room and fully equipped gym. Make this resort-like gated community your home! Owner may consider one small pet. 12 month lease minimum required.
8661 East Preserve Way

Modern 4 Bedroom + 3.5 Bathroom + Pool + 3-Car Garage in North Scottsdale! - Gorgeous North Scottsdale home in peaceful cul-de-sac in the gated community of Boulder Ridge. This stunning newly renovated home is an entertainer's dream! Chef's kitchen with brand new quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, 2 ovens, wine fridge, 2 pantries & more. The kitchen flows in & out of the immaculate entertaining spaces open to the dining room, living, room, family room, eat-in kitchen and oversized patio. New wood-look tile throughout. All new master bath with a custom shower with euro glass, marble, quartz, soaker tub onlooks the 3 way master fireplace & more. All new lighting, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms perfect neutral finishes for any style.
