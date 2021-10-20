CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
41709 N Globe Ct

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in Anthem - Home has been completely redone throughout. Gorgeous custom cherry cabinets, rich Corian counter tops, stainless...

15202 N. 40th St.

Receive up to $500 off of move in cost and waived Admin fee if move in is completed by 10/30/2021 - From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call this home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff that contributes to a higher standard of liv.
16188 W Mesquite Dr

Small home that's priced right! - This home has wood floors, granite, gas range in kitchen, and a convenient location! Hard to find a home with these features at this price. Quiet culdesac street with XL park less than a block away. Lots of plant shelves throughout and master bath has an XL shower. Gas only dryer hook up. $1300 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if your small dog is approved. Goodyear rental tax 2.5% $20 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.
2134 E. Broadway Unit 2061

Gated 2 Bedroom Apartment! - This gated two bedroom apartment is the one you want! Walk into a open family room and kitchen, with more storage then you know what to do with! Balcony that over looks green belts and to top it off your 100 yards from the community pool! If you would like to set up a showing on this apartment please call Robert at 480-254-7106.
7009 E Acoma Dr, 2084

85254 Condo in Upscale Plaza Residences - Live in the heart of Scottsdale's best amenities. Walk to Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter from this luxury 2 bedroom 2 bath unit that is tucked away within the Plaza Residences. Steps away from the Kierland Golf Course. Interior features include spacious bedrooms, fireplace, all appliances, and crown moldings. THIS UNIT INCLUDES A GARAGE SPACE! Community features multiple pools, spa, club room and fully equipped gym. Make this resort-like gated community your home! Owner may consider one small pet. 12 month lease minimum required.
9003 E. Aster Dr.

Beautiful Scottsdale Home w/Pool - Coming Soon!!!!. This beautiful Scottsdale home is located in one of the most desirable locations in Scottsdale. Comes with a sparkling pool that is maintained by the landlord. Other services provided are bi-weekly landscape. Better hurry, this won't last!. No Pets Allowed. Location. 9003 E....
6215 N 13TH PLACE

Amazing 2bedroom townhome 12th street Rose Lane - Charming 2bedroom unit has been fully remodeled, new kitchen cabinetrs, granite counter tops, all new Stainless appliances with gas cooktop, built in microwave, ceiling fans, stone flooring, 2 panel doors, custom window coverings,security screen doors, lots of closet space, private rear patio with grass yard, covered parking, storage room ($25month) & on site laundry room. New HVAC system keeps the utility costs low. Water,trash & landscaping service is included. Units like this dont come available often & will rent fast. Showing by appt only. Pets ok with $250deposit+ $25per month $1495rent/$1200 security deposit, Apply online or call Mike for details 602-230-8125 www.Peakinvprop.com.
308 W. 5th Pl.

SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM, ACROSS FROM PARK, QUIET, MUST SEE! - Large 1 bedroom duplex, new flooring, fresh paint throughout, carport w/ storage room Located on a very low traffic street. Community park across the street. Quick access to everything - next to bus route. Subject to municipality tax / fees.
3642 E Zachary Dr

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Fireside at Desert Ridge is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Fireside at Desert Ridge is available for immediate move in! This home offers luxury living with all the amenities. Fireside features 2 pools, spa, fitness center with classes, tennis, basketball, spa services and endless activities for all ages. Property is in a gated community. Home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, upgraded staggered cabinets, double sinks and large walk in shower in master bath. There are large closets in 2nd and 3rd bedroom, and a private patio. Home is energy efficient and has a history of low electric bills. Landscaping is done by HOA. This community has excellent schools, and is close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access. This is a true MUST SEE!
21 Sundown Ct

Come see this beautiful three bedroom three full bathroom townhouse with everything to offer. Spacious living area with option for dining room. Walk-in kitchen with island, potential breakfast nook and fireplace. French doors lead to large deck and patio. House backs to the woods and fenced yard. Finished basement with full bathroom and plenty of storage.Owner occupied.*Showing times- Tuesday through Saturday 12 noon to 7pm.Please contact listing agent or office with any questions.
9600 N 96th St #126

2 Bed and 2 Bath Condo Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border - Beautiful condo in the quiet Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border. New flooring. No Carpet! The 2 bedroom unit has 2 full baths with a walk in closet. Second bedroom is very spacious! Beautiful and modern white cabinets with everything you need. Onsite fitness center, pool, and clubhouse. Asking $1,999.00 per month plus City of Scottsdale tax of 1.75% or $34.98 for a total monthly lease payment of $2,033.98. Security deposit of $2,000. {2 year term preferred @ $1,799.00 for for first year and $1,999.00 for second year +tax}. Tenant is responsible for electric through APS. Renter insurance required. Credit check and background screening is $37.00 {non-refundable} for any/all residents over 18. No evictions, residential judgments or collections for damages. Income needs to be 3 times rent and must be verifiable. For more information of to apply in advance please visit our website @ www.Propbutler.com . You will be notified of an open house date and time via email. Owner is not accepting vouchers at this time. Pets are a case by case basis and subject to owner approval and non-refundable security deposit of $250.00.
16015 N. 30th St. #109

Wonderful Townhome in Gated Community! - Beautiful Townhome in gated community! Great room floorplan with laminate wood flooring. Open Kitchen with all appliances! Breakfast Bar, 2 car garage and inside laundry, also including newer washer & dryer! Also has a covered patio & yard area, community pool & park and minutes from the elementary and middle school. Easy access to Loop 101 and Hwy 51.
1819 E. Sheridan St.

Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bath - 1819 E. Sheridan is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. This...
1104 S Bonnie Ln

Quaint 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Property - Property Id: 746680. 1104 South Bonnie is a cute two bedroom, one bath home with a carpeted living room, a cozy tile kitchen and a carpeted bedroom. Outside is a nice, fenced backyard perfect for pets or kids! Live just minutes from ASU campus, Mill Avenue and the new light rail stop! ROOM SIZES: Living Room - 10 ft x 12 ft / Kitchen - 10.5 ft x 9 ft / Bedroom 1 - 10 ft x 11 ft / Bedroom 2 - 9 ft x 9 ft APPLIANCES: Oven/Range (Gas) / Refrigerator / Washer/Dryer Hook-ups UTILITIES: SRP (Electric) / Southwest Gas (Gas) / City of Tempe (Water, Sewer & Trash) Nearest cross streets: McClintock & Don Carlos.
15814 W Mauna Loa Ln

Newer GATED community in Surprise! Excellent location! - 650 minimum credit required. Gorgeous home in a gated Surprise community. Very convenient to Loop 303 & Greenway (shopping, restaurants, etc). Beautiful gray tone cabinetry throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite and upgraded appliances. SS appliances including a microwave and updated refrigerator. Great for entertaining with Family Room opening to the eat in kitchen. Loft would make a great game room or office. Primary Suite has bath with dual sinks, walk in closet and roomy shower. Upgraded fans in all the bedrooms. Spacious backyard with easy care turf and pavers. Covered patio for extra shade. 2 car garage with water softener. $2000 security deposit, $500 cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise rental tax, $20 monthly admin fee. Tenant must maintain tenant insurance during their tenancy. NO PETS.
Rural and Apache

Gorgeous 3 Story Town home style great for roommates or a family. Students welcomed. Two car attached garages. Full sized Washer and Dryer. Everything is practically Brand Spanking NEW and Sparkling. Call today to schedule a tour. Maintenance free living in the heart of the city. Location. Rural and Apache,...
1122 S Farmer Ave

Quaint 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - Property Id: 746749. 1122 S. Farmer is a two story, two bedroom home with carpet in the living room and bedrooms, tile in the cozy kitchen and nice bath. Nice, fenced in backyard. Only 2 blocks to ASU and Mill Avenue!. Resident pays...
7959 W. Orange Dr.

4 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1760 Sq. Ft - Beautiful New Built Home - Glendale - This New Beautiful home features 4 bedrooms - 2 baths - 1760 Sq. Ft. The spacious kitchen has plenty of storage with all new appliances. Very cute low maintenance desert landscaping with a two care garage. Community park and located near great schools.
2407 W Via Dona Rd

Norterra Spacious 4 Bed Home on Quite Cul de Sac - True 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths plus loft. Cul de sac lot. All rooms are spacious. Huge master bedroom with double sinks in bath and garden tub. Upstairs and a big loft as a nice bonus room. Kitchen has ample counter space with new stainless steel microwave and oven/stove (not pictured) and opens to a large family room for a great open floor plan. Area is close to schools, freeway, great shopping & entertainment.
2696 North 43rd Avenue Unit 33C

Corner Unit Townhome + 2 Bedroom + 1.5 Bathroom - This spacious corner unit 2 bedroom + 1.5 bathroom townhome features new carpet in upstairs bedrooms, fresh paint, and new tile throughout the home. This unit features covered parking, a large patio, a private balcony and copious amounts of storage.
4332 N 21st St

City outside, Tranquility inside..1300.00 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! - Amazing Phoenix location! Small, well maintained community. The great unit includes plank wood style flooring throughout the apartment keeping it cool in the summer. This newly remodeled unit has new stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher, window coverings, and great lighting. This unit has a washer and dryer in the unit. We have plenty of parking and exterior improvements are coming soon! Very close to schools, city parks, shopping, entertainment and more! Perfect location don't wait!
