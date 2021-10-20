Cycle Under the Stars Event

PORTSMOUTH - For the second year, Strawbery Banke will present “Candlelight Stroll Under the Stars,” the museum’s signature all outdoor holiday event focusing on the lights, wreaths, role players, and magic on the exteriors of the museum’s historic buildings. The event, which occurs on Dec. 4, 11, and 18, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Dec. 5, 12, and 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. throughout the 10-acre site, offers guests the opportunity to experience holiday and seasonal traditions from years past in the historic Puddle Dock neighborhood. Tickets sales begin Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at StrawberyBanke.org/events/candlelight-stroll.cfm.
