Cycle Under the Stars Event

Theme parks are supposed to be full of fun, laughter, and thrills. After all, that’s why they were constructed in the first place. However, plenty of theme parks have perished over the years for some reason or another. In fact, there’s a creepy abandoned theme park in Northern California that not many people are aware […] The post The Creepy Abandoned Theme Park In Northern California You Have To See With Your Own Eyes appeared first on Only In Your State.

GUERNEVILLE, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO