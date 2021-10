Jade Jackson and Aubrie Sellers have both already made waves in the Americana world, crafting detailed sonic landscapes full of dust, grit, and freewheeling beauty. Together though, they unearth new territory. In the midst of the pandemic, Jackson and Sellers connected via social media and discovered very real creative chemistry. Both had been hinting at a more fully-realized rock sound with their solo work, but that chance meeting proved to be the impetus for a new collaboration and a new direction for the pair. The pair set out together to make the rock album they both had been dreaming of alone.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO