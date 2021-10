Country singer Travis Tritt has sparked controversy after he canceled four tour dates at venues enforcing COVID-19 safety precautions. Tritt confirmed the cancellations in a statement to Billboard on Wednesday, telling the outlet that while he is "not against the vaccine," he is "against forcing people to take medicine that they may not need and may not want." The four canceled concerts had been at venues in states requiring either mask-wearing, a negative Covid-19 test result, or proof of vaccination.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO