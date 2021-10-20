Second Trailer for Kenneth Branagh's Beloved Ireland Film 'Belfast'

Right before his latest film screened in front of a packed audience at the Middleburg Film Festival, writer-director Kenneth Branagh explained that Belfast was a love letter to not only his family, but the city and community he grew up in. He stated that he got the itch to write this movie during the pandemic because we were at a time where the collective world was isolated and separated from everyone, even our loved ones. He also mentioned his fondness for the cinema growing up, and how it was not only the ultimate escape for a young lad in Ireland, but a place he longed to be back in over the last year. With this, he left and let Belfast speak for itself and in a brisk 97-minute run time, Branagh brings magic back to the movies as Belfast delivers the best film he’s has ever created.

