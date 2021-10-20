CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Second Trailer for Kenneth Branagh's Beloved Ireland Film 'Belfast'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Belfast will still be here when you get back." Focus Features has debuted a wonderful second official trailer for Belfast, written and directed by Irish actor / filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, described as his "most personal film" yet. Similar in many ways to Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, but with Irish sensibilities. The film...

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
Savannah Morning News

SCAD Savannah Film Festival: 'Belfast' director Kenneth Branagh talks return to city after 23 years

More than 20 years after the release of "The Gingerbread Man," Kenneth Branagh returned to Savannah for the 2021 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. This time, he was promoting his new film, "Belfast," but he reflected on his time in the Hostess City and the changes he noticed when coming back after more than 23 years. "The Gingerbread Man" starred Branagh, Robert Duvall and Robert Downey Jr. and filmed in Savannah in 1997.
SAVANNAH, GA
filminquiry.com

London Film Festival 2021, Days 6-8: BELFAST, BANTÚ MAMA, HIT THE ROAD and more

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) Paddy Wilson: Not a film adaptation of the Boney M song (unfortunately), Belfast is Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical tale of a young boy named Buddy (Jude Hill) growing up in the sectarian violence of the Northern Irish capital in the late 1960s. We arrive in 1969 after a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfonso Cuaron
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Jack London
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Colin Morgan
Person
Ciarán Hinds
Person
Judi Dench
flickeringmyth.com

2021 BFI London Film Festival Review – Belfast

Directed by Kenneth Branagh. Starring Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds and Colin Morgan. In the midst of the Troubles, a young boy and his parents struggle with the idea that their future might have to lie somewhere other than the city they have always called home.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“The Great” Second Season Trailer

Following yesterday’s first photos of Gillian Anderson in the series, Hulu has released the trailer for the second season of its anti-historical dark comedy series “The Great” returning November 19th. The Tony McNamara-created series satirizes the story of Russian empress Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) and her rise to power...
TV SERIES
worldofreel.com

Oscars: It’s ‘Belfast’ vs ‘The Power of the Dog’

In September, I spitballed the Best Picture race that was starting to take shape post Venice and Telluride. The conclusion that I came up with was that Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” was the current de facto frontrunner. Five weeks later, I still stand by that assessment. However, with that being said,...
MOVIES
/Film

Kenneth Branagh Stopped Anthony Hopkins From Retiring While Making Thor

Sir Anthony Hopkins won his second Oscar for Best Actor this year for his performance in "The Father," but it might never have happened had another knight of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire kept him from retiring ... with a role in a Marvel movie. That's right: it was Sir Kenneth Branagh, the director of the first "Thor" film, who convinced Hopkins not to retire by having him play Odin the Allfather.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belfast#Second Trailer#Focus Features#Irish#Roma#Focus Youtube#Academy Award
Laredo Morning Times

'Belfast' Wins Top Prize at Middleburg Film Festival

Current best picture frontrunner “Belfast” has scooped the top prize at the Middleburg Film Festival. Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast,” a black-and-white family drama about the Northern Ireland city in the late ’60s, was awarded best narrative film. More from Variety. Will Oscar Contenders Break Through in a COVID-Battered Box Office?
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘Belfast’ review: With his most personal film, Kenneth Branagh delivers an entertaining, moving meditation on family and the power of love [Grade: A]

Right before his latest film screened in front of a packed audience at the Middleburg Film Festival, writer-director Kenneth Branagh explained that Belfast was a love letter to not only his family, but the city and community he grew up in. He stated that he got the itch to write this movie during the pandemic because we were at a time where the collective world was isolated and separated from everyone, even our loved ones. He also mentioned his fondness for the cinema growing up, and how it was not only the ultimate escape for a young lad in Ireland, but a place he longed to be back in over the last year. With this, he left and let Belfast speak for itself and in a brisk 97-minute run time, Branagh brings magic back to the movies as Belfast delivers the best film he’s has ever created.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

The Second Trailer For The Tragedy Of Macbeth Gives Audiences A Quick Glimpse At The New Film

The second trailer for Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, a black and white adaptation of the Shakespear classic, has arrived, giving us a further glimpse into the cold, moody world Coen has staged. Produced by Apple TV+ and A24 Studios, the film stars Denzel Washington as the future King Of Scotland, Lord Macbeth, and Francis McDormand as his wife Lady Macbeth.
MOVIES
Deadline

With Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Event, D.C. Sees A Return Of The Prestige Screening

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast screened in D.C. on Monday night, drawing representatives from Ireland, Great Britain and the city itself, but the novelty of the moment was the fact that there was an in-person event at all. The fall has traditionally been a busy time for studios to hold red carpet events in Washington, D.C., a stop on a publicity tour that usually gives release a heightened sense of prestige during awards season. But Covid brought that all to a halt, and it has been only recently that the entertainment business has ventured back into the business of events for the Beltway...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Movies
Empire

Belfast – See The New Trailer For Kenneth Branagh's Coming-Of-Age Story

Kenneth Branagh has turned his filmmaking gaze on himself for his latest film, the much-buzzed-about Belfast, which is inspired by his own early upbringing in Northern Ireland. Now we have a new look at the coming-of-age drama, which stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds and newcomer Jude Hill.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Australian Trailer for Jacques Audiard's 'Paris, 13th District' Film

"She drives me stupid crazy. I'm obsessed." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for the film Paris, 13th District, originally known as Les Olympiades. This is the latest film from award-winning French filmmaker Jacques Audiard (A Prophet, Rust and Bone, Dheepan, The Sisters Brothers) and it originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The film is a black & white story of young love in modern Paris - following three different stories of people living in the 13th district of Paris. Technically this is an adaptation of the graphic novel" Killing and Dying" by Adrian Tomine, a modern tale of love and friendship, co-written with Léa Mysius and Céline Sciamma. The full cast includes Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, Noémie Merlant, Jehnny Beth, Camille Léon-Fucien, Oceane Cairaty, and Anaïde Rozam. This wasn't my favorite film from Cannes, but it does have some wonderfully modern takes on intimacy and sex and love that are nice to see in a film. Plus the electro score by Rone totally rules.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

57th Chicago International Film Festival Capsule Review – Belfast

Written and Directed by Kenneth Branagh. Starring Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, Lara McDonnell, Gerard Horan, Turlough Convery, Gerard McCarthy, Bríd Brennan, Sid Sagar, Colin Morgan, and Olive Tennant. SYNOPSIS:. Buddy is a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Christina Hendricks shimmers in a black velvet dress as she and Christian Siriano attend the Savannah Film Festival's opening-night screening of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast

They were in Savannah the night before to inaugurate a new fashion-focused museum exhibit. And Christina Hendricks and Christian Siriano extended their trip to Georgia on Saturday when they walked the red-carpet at the Savannah Film Festival's opening-night screening of Kenneth Branagh's new film Belfast. The 46-year-old Mad Men actress...
MOVIES
scaddistrict.com

Kenneth Branagh receives Lifetime Achievement in Acting and Directing Award

Writing by Katelyn Myrick, Photos by Katelyn Myrick. From Harry Potter to Shakespeare and Thor, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement in Acting and Directing Award, Kenneth Branagh, has spent a lifetime blessing our screens. His new film, “Belfast,” not only captured his true story successfully through the eyes of a child, but had a humor that was successful with a daunting storyline as well.
SAVANNAH, GA
First Showing

New UK Trailer for Belgian Film 'Lola and the Sea' with Mya Bollaers

"What's important in life is that we believe in ourselves." Peccadillo Pictures has revealed the official UK trailer for an indie drama from Belgium titled Lola and the Sea, aka Lola vers la Mer in French. This first premiered at a few film festivals back in 2019, and is finally getting a UK release this year. It also stopped by a few other US festivals this year, including Frameline. 18-year-old Lola lives in a foster home with Samir, her only friend. When her mother passes away, her father Phillip makes sure Lola will miss the ceremony. Two years before, he was throwing her out: at the time, Lola was still Lionel. She won't leave her mother alone in this last journey. So they take off together, both unwilling to share a car but determined to take her home. Introducing Magritte Awards (Belgium's Oscars) Most Promising Actress winner Mya Bollaers in her debut. Also with Benoît Magimel. A "tender exploration of family relationships and identity," with music from Culture Club and Four Non Blondes." This looks quite good! I'm very curious about watching it.
MOVIES
First Showing

Bruce Campbell & Devon Sawa in Horror Comedy 'Black Friday' Trailer

"There is something wrong with the shoppers!" Screen Media Films has released the official trailer for a horror comedy titled Black Friday, set at a big toy store on Thanksgiving night just before the opening of Black Friday at midnight. And guess who's back at S-Mart! I mean, at "We Love Toys" - Bruce Campbell! Sporting a mighty fine gray mustache in this film (which makes him look like John Cleese in a few of the shots). Story manager Jonathan and his longtime employee Ken soon find them themselves battling against hordes of holiday shoppers that have been turned into monstrous creatures taken over by a parasite hellbent on a murderous rampage. The comedy stars Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, Stephen Peck, Michael Jai White, plus the one-and-only Bruce Campbell. This isn't the most original concept, but it does look quite fun anyway. The zombie people look mean, the kills look ridiculous and amusing. Shop safe.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy