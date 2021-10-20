'The Real Charlie Chaplin' Doc Trailer Examines Who He Really Was

"What's important in life is that we believe in ourselves." Peccadillo Pictures has revealed the official UK trailer for an indie drama from Belgium titled Lola and the Sea, aka Lola vers la Mer in French. This first premiered at a few film festivals back in 2019, and is finally getting a UK release this year. It also stopped by a few other US festivals this year, including Frameline. 18-year-old Lola lives in a foster home with Samir, her only friend. When her mother passes away, her father Phillip makes sure Lola will miss the ceremony. Two years before, he was throwing her out: at the time, Lola was still Lionel. She won't leave her mother alone in this last journey. So they take off together, both unwilling to share a car but determined to take her home. Introducing Magritte Awards (Belgium's Oscars) Most Promising Actress winner Mya Bollaers in her debut. Also with Benoît Magimel. A "tender exploration of family relationships and identity," with music from Culture Club and Four Non Blondes." This looks quite good! I'm very curious about watching it.

