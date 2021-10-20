Public Safety Blotter Articles

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 3 officers responded to an attempted home invasion on the 2300 block...

ridgefielddems.net

Board of Police Commissioners: Overseeing Public Safety

Fellow Batman fans will recall Police Commissioner Gordon, whose job mostly seemed to consist of sending out the Bat-Signal to summon Batman to battle evil-doers in Gotham City. Sadly, that’s not the function of the five-member Ridgefield Board of Police Commissioners. But their responsibilities are equally important. The law confers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
myrgv.com

Committee pushes to rename McAllen public safety building

A local committee is petitioning the city of McAllen to honor former Police Chief Alejandro Longoria by renaming the city’s public safety building after him. As the 21st anniversary of Longoria’s death approaches on Dec. 19, a group of local community members and former police officers are pushing the city commission for the name change as a way to honor the chief and his leadership during a tumultuous period for the police department.
MCALLEN, TX
hillrag.com

ANC 6B Hosts Public Safety Meeting Tuesday

Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) 6B will host a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, October 19th at 7:00 p.m. The meeting comes after three people were killed on the Hill over an eleven-day period. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, 26-year-old Aaron Wiggins was shot on the field at Watkins Elementary School after what police described as an argument during a football game. Two days later, 23-year-old Giovanni Lovelace was killed on the 1700 block of Independence Avenue; three other people were injured in the same shooting. On Saturday, Oct. 16, 27 year-old Devante Waters was shot on the street in front of Watkins Elementary; he later died in hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLUC

Fire safety tips from Escanaba Public Safety

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - As the season for outdoor bonfires continues, Escanaba Public Safety reminds the public of outdoor fire regulations. “I explain to the kids not to be afraid of firemen. Even though I’m in my police uniform, Escanaba does Public Safety, so we do police and fire,” said Lt. James Silverstone of Escanaba Public Safety.
ESCANABA, MI
fullertonobserver.com

Public safety concerning City parking structures

The public parking structures and downtown area surveillance cameras have been out of order for nearly two years. The City Council unanimously approved $1.4 million for a new camera system at the October 5 meeting. The police department is hopeful that the cameras will be installed before the end of the year. In the meantime, according to police, other measures are being employed to protect the area.
FULLERTON, CA
smithtownny.gov

Public Safety Perform Successful Water Rescue

On Friday, October 22nd, at approximately 5:44 PM, members of the Smithtown Department of Public Safety Communications Division received word of a man overboard, clinging to a channel marker in the Nissequogue River in front of the Kings Park Bluff Town Boat Ramp. Dispatchers immediately sent Bay Constables and Park Rangers (Park Ranger Sergeant Steven Frank and Park Ranger Charles Kang) to respond. Suffolk County Police and the Kings Park Fire Department were also dispatched to the call.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Durango Herald

The Blotter

12:34 a.m. A bear was blocking the entrance to the Courthouse Apartments, 1140 East Second Ave. 10:36 a.m. Someone reported a low-flying drone near north City Market, 3130 Main Ave. 11:19 a.m. Someone reported finding a mountain bike in the 100 block of Alamo Drive. 12:59 p.m. A traffic signal...
DURANGO, CO
WPMI

Foley announces first Public Safety Director

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Foley has announced that former Police Chief David Wilson has been named the city's first Public Safety Director. Wilson served as Police Chief from 2007 to 2020, coming to Foley after serving with Daphne Police for 16 years. In his role as DPS,...
FOLEY, AL
pullmanradio.com

Pullman PD joins Neighbors Public Safety Service

The Pullman Police Department recently announced they have partnered with Neighbors Public Safety Service. This free service allows citizens the opportunity to stay informed with real-time information related to local public safety incidents. Any community member can join and participate. Neighbors Public Safety Service protects the privacy of users by...
PULLMAN, WA
kalb.com

Scheduling conflicts over public safety meeting

APD hosting public safety meeting for Garden District residents on Oct. 19. The Alexandria Police Department is hosting a public safety meeting Tuesday, October 19 for residents of the Garden District. Changes to recommendations for aspirin as primary prevention from heart disease. Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Villanovan

The Problem with Public Safety’s Parking Misconduct

If you have a car on campus this semester, I can guarantee you’ve had trouble finding parking at some point. It’s not uncommon on West campus to see cars parked up on grass fields or left on the side of the road in makeshift spots. Students are not alone in their difficulties to locate parking as Public Safety vehicles often resort to the same tactics. However, many students have also reported a disturbing trend: Public Safety vehicles parking in handicap designated spots across campus.
VILLANOVA, PA
Inside Nova

Crime Solvers honors partnership with public-safety agencies

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. From the impact of COVID to level-of-staffing issues, it’s been a tough two years for Arlington County’s public-safety agencies, as it has for many of their counterparts across the land. But at an Oct....
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
decodedmagazine.com

Security shortage risks public safety

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comment on the security shortage that is risking public safety. “Door security staff shortages in the night time economy are becoming critical. We carried out a survey a few months ago which found that security resource in the sector was only at 70%, and I am afraid that the situation has only deteriorated further since then. Whether it is through acting as a first line of defence against a terrorist attack or intervening to break up violent incidents, licensed security staff are fundamental to public safety. The current shortages are beginning to put the public in real jeopardy.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJBF

North Augusta Public Safety working for national reaccreditation

NORTH AUGUSTA, S. C. (WJBF) – North Augusta public safety officers are working to be reaccredited. It was a slim turnout Tuesday as some North Augustans and others shared their experiences with officers during a forum along with their accrediting body, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Julie Hawkins came to the […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
accesswdun.com

Gainesville mayoral race: public safety

In part three of AccessWDUN’s series of stories on the City of Gainesville’s 2021 mayoral race, AccessWDUN asked candidates Devin Pandy and Sam Couvillon to discuss public safety and crime in the city. Pandy believes that a lot of “petty crimes” in Gainesville are crimes of necessity and not necessarily...
GAINESVILLE, GA

