Public Safety Blotter Articles

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comment on the security shortage that is risking public safety. “Door security staff shortages in the night time economy are becoming critical. We carried out a survey a few months ago which found that security resource in the sector was only at 70%, and I am afraid that the situation has only deteriorated further since then. Whether it is through acting as a first line of defence against a terrorist attack or intervening to break up violent incidents, licensed security staff are fundamental to public safety. The current shortages are beginning to put the public in real jeopardy.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO