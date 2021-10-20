Public Safety Blotter Articles

Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) 6B will host a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, October 19th at 7:00 p.m. The meeting comes after three people were killed on the Hill over an eleven-day period. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, 26-year-old Aaron Wiggins was shot on the field at Watkins Elementary School after what police described as an argument during a football game. Two days later, 23-year-old Giovanni Lovelace was killed on the 1700 block of Independence Avenue; three other people were injured in the same shooting. On Saturday, Oct. 16, 27 year-old Devante Waters was shot on the street in front of Watkins Elementary; he later died in hospital.
