CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Pain at the pump: Gas has risen about 11 cents in just one week. How much are you paying?

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXjzL_0cX8tHlT00

The price of gas in has risen about 11 cents in just one week, and residents across New Jersey are feeling the pain.

The average price for a gallon now stands at $3.40. Experts are attributing the rise to high demand, but low supply.

According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, New jersey has gone up 11 cents in the past week.

MORE: HOW MUCH ARE YOU PAYING AT THE PUMP?

There are different reasons for the price bump. Experts say that gas prices are rising because production was slowed during the pandemic, and it is still trying to catch up to the increased demand.

This time of the year is when gas prices usually fall as fuel grades change, normally not rising until Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season.

Economists say the problem is twofold -- crude oil has jumped to more than $80 a barrel recently, and demand is also up worldwide. There are also the on-going supply chain issues.

News 12 New Jersey will continue to track gas prices around the Garden State.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia drivers are paying more at the gas pump. Here’s why

ATLANTA - The average price for gas shot up about 25 cents in the last month in the state of Georgia, according to industry analysts. "It’s been a pretty big jump," said Patrick De Haan, the head petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. De Haan says the issue will likely get worse...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS DFW

Texans Feeling Pain At The Pump As The Average Statewide Gas Price Shoots Above $3

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The statewide average gasoline price in Texas is $3.02 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA Texas. That price is nine cents more than on this day last week and $1.15 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the Texas metropolitan areas surveyed, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.46 per gallon while drivers in the Lubbock and Sherman/Denison areas are paying the least at $2.92 per gallon. Drivers in Arlington, Dallas, and Fort Worth are shelling out an average of $3.07 for a gallon of gas. The national...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
thecharlottegazette.com

Pain at the pumps

With summer ending and fall coming, consumers historically see a drop in gas prices. However, this fall, drivers may continue to feel pain at the pump when fueling up. According to AAA, the national average price of gas has been at a seven-year high in recent days. As of Monday...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Henry County Daily Herald

Gas prices continue to rise, 9 cents higher this week

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to raise. Motorists are now paying an average price of $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 9 cents more than a week ago, 25 cents more than last month and $1.26 more than this time last year. It now...
ATLANTA, GA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware gas price up by another six cents in past week

At a time when gas prices typically drop due to decreased demand, Delaware Valley motorists are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices climb double-digits week-over-week locally. In Delaware, the gas price average jumped to $3.30 per gallon, up by six cents on the week and up to...
DELAWARE STATE
News 12

News 12

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy