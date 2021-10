Today, fast-casual chain Panera Bread announced its goal to become climate positive by 2050—a first among its competing chains. While others are looking to get to neutral, Panera is aiming to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits and is committing to several initiatives to help it get there, including increasing what it calls “Cool Food Meals”—or options that have a lower carbon footprint. In the short term, by 2025, Panera aims to increase the percentage of its Cool Food Meals to 60 percent of its entrées; transition to 100-percent circular, reusable, recyclable, and compostable packaging; and use green, renewable electricity for at least 50 percent of Panera Bread-owned operations.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO