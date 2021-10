We asked the WCG staff to give us their keys for the Chicago Bears to pull off the upset on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and let’s just say there isn’t much optimism from our staff this week. The Bucs are a 12 point favorite last I checked, and it’s going to be hot and humid on Sunday afternoon. There is some rain possible, which could cool things off and make the field sloppy, and that may be the only chance the Bears have to keep things close.

