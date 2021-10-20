Casa BS by Reisarchitettura

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cloud, a paradigm of shifting landscape that reflects both its own character and that of the surrounding environment. When considering the relationship between the interior and exterior, it is more of a fusion. The house fuses man with his environment. With interconnectivity between the shifting landscape and the house’s platform, the connection is so tight that separation is not possible. This creates atmospheric conditions that are at once distinct and continual. The design thus seems like the coexistence of two contrasting elements of the manmade and the natural, the solid and the fluid, the dark and the light that define and redefine each other, creating a unified living environment for the house’s inhabitants.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 9 DAYS AGO