Casa BS by Reisarchitettura

 7 days ago

Casa BS is a lovely single-story residence located in Ostuni, Italy, designed in 2017 by Reisarchitettura. An important German manager and his journalist partner have chosen Apulia not only for their vacations but also as a place to live, work, think and write. The land designated for the construction is in...

Related
Casa Cook Samos by Block722 Architects+

Casa Cook Samos is a beautiful hotel located in Samos Prefecture, Greece, designed by Block722 Architects+. Nestled in the island Samos’ forest-like landscape, gazing towards the boundless beaches of the northeastern Aegean Sea, is the newest hotel to join the Casa Cook collection. This 128-room adults-only (+16) retreat, opening its doors in May 2022, offers the Casa Cook trademark laid-back luxury in one of the Mediterranean’s most historically rich surroundings.
Casa Azul by Core Architects

Casa Azul is a contemporary residence located in Loulé, Portugal, designed in 2021 by Core Architects. Casa Azul, emerges into view when driving up the oleander lined drive. The ambition of the project was to create a bold contemporary mansion which referenced and evolved the prevalent typology. The design shows to become part of the distinguished context and represents the desired architectural spirit in solidity and grandeur.
Casa Canyes by undos arquitectura cooperativa

Tired of living in a house with a lot of stairs, C. and A. decided they want to live, and already thinking about the future, in a house that could work only on the ground floor, without the need to spend all day going up and downstairs. That’s why the...
Casa Cloud / BOONDESIGN

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cloud, a paradigm of shifting landscape that reflects both its own character and that of the surrounding environment. When considering the relationship between the interior and exterior, it is more of a fusion. The house fuses man with his environment. With interconnectivity between the shifting landscape and the house’s platform, the connection is so tight that separation is not possible. This creates atmospheric conditions that are at once distinct and continual. The design thus seems like the coexistence of two contrasting elements of the manmade and the natural, the solid and the fluid, the dark and the light that define and redefine each other, creating a unified living environment for the house’s inhabitants.
Private House by Benetti Grigolo Architetti

Private House is a contemporary residence located in Roana, Italy, designed in 2019 by Benetti Grigolo Architetti. The project area is located on the Asiago Plateau and develops along a slope with the upper part to the north and the lower part to the south. The building is surrounded by greenery and overlooks a beautiful landscape.
House in Begur by Garcés – De Seta – Bonet, Arquitectes

House in Begur is a modern concrete residence located in Begur, Spain, designed in 2021 by Garcés – De Seta – Bonet, Arquitectes. Extensive and flat plot with a wide view over the sea of Aiguablava, where you can comfortably place a large house (450 m2) to patio that relates to the context in a double and antithetical way.
Villa Loha by E-H Atelier d’Architectures

Villa Loha is a modern single-story residence located in Marrakesh, Morrocco, designed in 2021 by E-H Atelier d’Architectures. This project is a residential house of approximately 600 m2 on a plot of 4500 m2. It has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms including a master, a dining room, a TV room, a reception room, a kitchen, an office. It is located 15 minutes from Marrakech on the Ourika road and faces the Atlas Mountains.
Casa LM by Deferrari+Modesti

Casa LM is a duplex apartment located in Florence, Italy, redesigned in 2021 by Deferrari+Modesti. The project concerns the interior spaces of a house inside the district of Brozzi, which is an historical suburb just outside the city of Florence. Still today, this territory presents the typical urban structure of the past, as a cluster of houses located along one road, parallel to the Arno river.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apartment #A385 by Studio Didea

Apartment #A385 is a contemporary home located in Milan, Italy, designed in 2021 by Studio Didea. A refined atmosphere of a contemporary and cozy apartment, with tailored design elements that allow to make functional every corner of the house. The concept takes its cue from a path, the one to...
RV3 House by Aguirre Architecture

RV3 House is a contemporary residence located in Uberlândia, Brazil, designed in 2018 by Aguirre Architecture. The residence was designed for a young couple with 3 children with comfortable space to receive friends and also for the children to have fun. We seek inspiration in Brazilian Architecture with a contemporaneous look.
Intermediate House by Equipo de Arquitectura

Intermediate House is a traditional brick residence located in Asunción, Paraguay, designed in 2021 by Equipo de Arquitectura. Between the public and the private, the open and closed, the inside and outside, the mobile and the fixed, the light and shadows, the natural and the artificial, the industrial and craftsmanship, between boundaries is the living space of a great friend.
Ronda by Nook Architects

Ronda is a Mediterranean residence built in the 1960s in Castelldefels, Spain, which was redesigned in 2021 by Nook Architects. In between the Garraf Nature Park and its beach lies a home that, courtesy of the area’s hilly terrain, offers view of the coast and the Mediterranean Sea. The structure...
OTO Film’s HQ by Poco Design Studio

OTO Film’s HQ is an industrial space designed by Poco Design Studio, located in Warsaw, Poland. OTO Film is one of the first and most recognized film studios in Poland. During last 30 years on the market they has produced over 2,000 advertising campaigns and over a dozen documentaries, TV series and fictional films. The studio carries out projects for clients such as: Huawei, Carlsberg, Jeronimo Martins, Play or Kompania Piwowarska to name the few.
Union House by Austin Maynard Architects

Union House is a unique residence in Melbourne, Australia, redesigned in 2020 by Austin Maynard Architects. At Austin Maynard Architects, we typically throw a lot of playful ideas for our clients to pick from but at Union House we’d met our match. What happens when you put Austin Maynard Architects together with a family of five vibrant and dynamic people with diverse interests, a huge bag of enthusiasm and endless creative suggestions. The answer is Union House.
A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 27

Today’s Birthday (10/27/21) Love fills your home this year. Nurture your household with consistency and discipline. Redirect collaborations with your partner this autumn, before winter profits roll in. Love, romance and partnership bloom next spring, before personal victories light up next summer. Discover renewed domestic joys. To get the advantage,...
Revealed: The items guests look at first when they enter your home

A new study from Confused.com has revealed the things guests notice most when they visit our homes. The research uses eye-tracking technology to pinpoint the areas of each room in the house that are the most eye-catching, and hold our gaze the longest. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the amount of time...
James Cliton

People Put Tin Foil on Their Windows. What the Reason?

The tinfoil method is a cheap and easy way to block out light. It's prevalent among people who work the night shift and don't want pesky sunlight barging in on their sleep patterns. This technique also works for children who nap during the day to sleep at night, enjoy better health, and develop good sleeping habits.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Biggest Meteorite Discovered on Earth

The Discovery of Meteorite Hoba West in 1920The Natural History Museum. Our planet is filled with cosmic bodies that have fallen on Earth since its creation. An Estimated 25 million cosmic bodies such as meteoroids or micrometeoroids as well as other space debris enter Eath’s atmosphere each day. That is around 15,000 tonnes of cosmic material entering our atmosphere each year. From that, a small percentage ends up falling on Earth.
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
