How Verizon became the Dow's worst stock

By By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerizon reported earnings that topped forecasts Wednesday morning and issued a more upbeat outlook for 2022. That's some much-needed good news for the company, which has been the Dow's worst-performing stock this year, falling about 10%. Overall, the Dow is up about 16% in 2021, making Verizon's underperformance really...

