Newsfeed Now: School official under fire for Holocaust ‘opposing views’ remark; Dalmatian headed to NYC firehouse

WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 7 days ago

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – For the first time in weeks, people were allowed to visit parts of the Carlton Reserve as it appears the search for Brian Laundrie in that area has come to an end. Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito.

See the full story on NewsNation

A Texas district administrator is under fire for claiming there might be opposing perspectives on the Holocaust.

See the full story on NewsNation

A Chesterfield mom said her young daughter’s latest dental visit was disturbing, claiming that a dentist used a little-known technique to calm a hysterical child down during a procedure called “hand over mouth.”

See the full story on ABC 8News – WRIC

October is breast cancer awareness month and all over the nation, people are shining a light on something that impacts so many lives. A tattoo artist in Indiana is providing a positive creative service to these warriors who’ve fought such a dark battle.

See the full story on WEHT

A Dalmatian from Iowa is headed to New York City to replace the mascot dog for Ladder 20 of the New York City Fire Department in lower Manhattan. The puppy is set to replace the dog that was given to the Ladder company 20 years ago after they lost seven firefighters when the North Tower came down on September 11, 2001.

See the full story on WHO 13 News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

WGN Radio

Judge acquits man who lived at Chicago airport for 3 months

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who spent three months living in a secured terminal at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport instead of flying home to India as he had planned has been acquitted on a felony trespassing charge. Cook County Judge Adrienne Davis acquitted Aditya Singh on the charge this week without his attorney having to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Lisle High School student endures anti-Muslim rant from teaching assistant over hijab

Lisle High School student Zoya Shaik and her mother Sara Sadat joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to share Zoya’s story about harassment she faced from a teaching assistant because of her hijab. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

