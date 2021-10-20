CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Market Size Valued At $303.7 Billion By 2026, It`s A Healthy Outlook For The Global Life Sciences BPO Market

By PR Newswire
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Life Sciences BPO - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 8476 Companies: 46 - Players covered include Accenture PLC; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Catalent, Inc.; Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Covance, Inc.; Genpact Ltd.; ICON PLC; Infosys Ltd.; Lonza Group AG; PAREXEL International Corporation; Wipro Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO), Contract Research Organizations (CRO), Contract Sales & Marketing Organizations (CSO), Other Segments) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Life Sciences BPO Market to Reach $303.7 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Life Sciences BPO estimated at US$192 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$303.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$126 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Contract Research Organizations (CRO) segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $62.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $53.2 Billion by 2026The Life Sciences BPO market in the U.S. is estimated at US$62.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.

Contract Sales & Marketing Organizations (CSO) Segment to Reach US$72 Billion by the year 2026In the global Contract Sales & Marketing Organizations (CSO) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$36.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$62 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

