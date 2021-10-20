CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Life Science Software Market To Reach $8.1 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Life Science Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 19853 Companies: 14 - Players covered include ArisGlobal LLC; Ducen IT; DXC Technology; EPAM Systems, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; GE Healthcare; HCL Technologies Ltd.; Instem Group of Companies; Medidata Solutions, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; PDS; SAP SE; SAS Institute, Inc.; Signiant, Inc.; Veeva Systems, Inc.; Xybion Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Other End-Uses); Segment (Cloud-based, On-Premise) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Life Science Software Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Life Science Software estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Cloud-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026The Life Science Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. More

