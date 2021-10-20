CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (EAR) securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Eargo investors have until December 6, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 12, 2021, after the market closed, Eargo revealed that claims submitted to the Company's largest third-party payor, which accounted for 80% of Eargo's accounts receivable, had not been paid since March 1, 2021.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $8.00, or over 24%, to close at $24.70 per share on August 13, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On September 22, 2021, after the market closed, Eargo revealed that "it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the 'DOJ') related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of customers covered by federal employee health plans." Moreover, the DOJ is the "principal contact related to the subject matter of the [ongoing] audit" of Eargo by an insurance company that is the Company's largest third-party payor. As a result of the foregoing, Eargo withdrew its full year financial guidance.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $14.81, or over 68%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 23, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that, as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Eargo securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 6, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Eargo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-law-offices-of-frank-r-cruz-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-on-behalf-of-eargo-inc-ear-investors-301401914.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

BIOMARIN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against BioMarin Pharmaceuticals And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BioMarin Pharmaceuticals ("BioMarin" or the "Company") (BMRN) - Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Report in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BioMarin securities between January 1, 2020 and September 3, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 21, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Tencent Music Entertainment Group Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - TME

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Class A Report between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 27, 2021.
LAW
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Announces Securities Class Action Against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi A/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading D/b/a/ Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada ("Hepsiburada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEPS) and other defendants, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Hepsiburada American Depositary Receipts ("shares") since July 1, 2021 and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney, Jonathan Zimmerman, at (844) 818-6980 or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com for more information.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FB EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. - FB

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Facebook, Inc. (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report between November 3, 2016 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Facebook investors under the federal securities laws.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Acquisition Of PAE Incorporated (PAE) By Amentum Government Services LLC May Not Be In Shareholders' Best Interests

Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating the acquisition of PAE Incorporated (PAE) by Amentum Government Services LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, PAE stockholders will receive $10.15 in cash for each share of PAE common stock owned. If you own shares of PAE Incorporated, click here. Is the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. F/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (RECAF) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. ("ReconAfrica" or the "Company") (OTC: RECAF, formerly LGDOF) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SNAP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Snap, Inc. On Behalf Of Snap Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Snap, Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report on behalf of Snap stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Snap has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FACEBOOK, INC. (NASDAQ: FB) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report from November 3, 2016 through October 4, 2021(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Offices#Advertising#Securities Class Action#Company#Doj#Inve
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Lightning EMotors, Inc. (ZEV) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before December 14, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of investors who acquired Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") (ZEV) - Get LIGHTNING EMOTORS, INC Report securities from May 7, 2021 through August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 14, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Last Day For Investors To Actively Participate In HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against HyreCar Inc. ("HyreCar" or the "Company") (HYRE) - Get HyreCar, Inc. Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired HyreCar securities between May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hyre.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. (NASDAQ: BMRN) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. ("BioMarin" or the "Company") (BMRN) - Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Report from January 13, 2020 through September 3, 2021(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 26, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased HyreCar Inc. ("HyreCar" or the "Company") (HYRE) - Get HyreCar, Inc. Report securities between May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
aithority.com

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Hyzon Motors Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (“Decarbonization”) charging the company with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to its “customer” contracts, “deals,” and “partnerships” with customers. Hyzon’s illicit behavior has caused Hyzon investors to suffer significant losses as a result of the company’s alleged violations of law.
LAW
TheStreet

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Gaotu Techedu Inc. F/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. Shareholders And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on behalf of shareholders in Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or "the Company") (GOTU) - Get Gaotu Techedu Report f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. ("GSX") (GSX) - Get GSX Techedu, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report for violations of the securities laws.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. On October 19, 2021 Politico reported that despite prior representations regarding the Company's vaccine analytics and...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

KATAPULT HOLDINGS, INC. F/K/A FINSERV ACQUISITION CORP. (NASDAQ: KPLT) OCTOBER 26, 2021 SHAREHOLDER FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Katapult Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the October 26, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KPLT) from December 18, 2020 through August 10, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi D/b/a Hepsiburada Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - HEPS

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi d/b/a Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 20, 2021.
LAW
TheStreet

HEPS CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Hepsiburada (D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi A/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Golden Horn Asset and Management Ltd, v. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada, et al., (Case No. 1:21-cv-08634) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada ("Hepsiburada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEPS) American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs" or "shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

INVESTOR ALERT: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 CLASS ACTION FILING DEADLINE FOR WATERDROP INC. (NYSE: WDH) SHAREHOLDERS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Waterdrop Inc

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (NYSE: WDH) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") from May 4, 2021 through September 14, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
LAW
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy