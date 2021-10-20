CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

With Market Size Valued At $202.7 Billion By 2026, It`s A Healthy Outlook For The Global Lightweight Materials Market

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Lightweight Materials - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 714 Companies: 43 - Players covered include Alcoa Corporation; ArcelorMittal SA; Dead sea Magnesium Ltd.; Hexcel Corporation; Novelis, Inc.; Owens Corning; PPG Industries, Inc.; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); ThyssenKrupp AG; Titanium Metals Corporation (TIMET); Toray Industries, Inc.; Vsmpo-Avisma and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Wind Energy, Other Applications); Type (Composites, Metal Alloys, Polymers) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Lightweight Materials Market to Reach $202.7 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lightweight Materials estimated at US$155.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$202.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$55.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $35.9 Billion by 2026The Lightweight Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Polymers Segment to Reach US$86.3 Billion by the year 2026In the global Polymers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$53.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$71.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ PlatformOur MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-market-size-valued-at-202-7-billion-by-2026--its-a-healthy-outlook-for-the-global-lightweight-materials-market-301403047.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
cannin.com

CBD Market Size to Grow by $30 Billion by 2025

Indeed, the global CBD market size is expected to increase by $30 Billion from 2020 to 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 27%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The CBD market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Insights On The Memristors Global Market To 2026 - Growth Of Electronics Industry Expected To Boost The Demand

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Memristors Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The memristors market was valued at US$1,126.123 million in 2019 and is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Memristors limit or regulate the flow of electrical current in a circuit and keep track of the amount of charge that has passed through them previously. Because their memory is non-volatile, memristors can retain information without power. The use of memristors is widespread in portable electronics, industrial robotics, supercomputers, servers, and data centres.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Online Trading Company Inceptial Expands Activity In The MENA Region

MINSK REGION, Republic of Belarus, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global economy continues its steady path to recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, markets around the world witnessed enhanced financial activity in Q3 of 2021. Subsequently, world-renowned online forex company Inceptial has announced it is expanding its outreach and focusing on the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). Among other actions taken by the company is the facilitation of all its services and infrastructure to Arabic, as well as the adaptation of its support staff to MENA's financial activity hours.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Powermat Technologies Selects J21 Corporation As Official Master Distributor For The Company's Wireless Charging Technology As It Expands To Japanese Market

TEL-AVIV, Israel and TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powermat Technologies , the global leader and developer of advanced wireless charging technology, announced today that J21 Corporation will be the company's official leading distributor for Powermat's technology in Japan. The rising market demand in Japan for advanced wireless power and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Alcoa Corporation#Gia#Arcelormittal Sa#Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd#Hexcel Corporation#Novelis Inc#Owens Corning#Ppg Industries Inc#Sabic#Thyssenkrupp Ag#Timet#Toray Industries Inc#Aerospace#Marine Wind Energy#Marketglass
TheStreet

BlueVoyant Acquires 202 Group To Deliver The Most Comprehensive Supply Chain Risk Management Solution For U.S. Government Entities

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , the makers of the industry's only end-to-end internal and external cyber defense platform, today announced that it has acquired 202 Group , a leading provider of data-driven supply chain risk management solutions to the U.S. federal government. This acquisition will combine the capabilities of BlueVoyant's powerful cloud-native, third-party cyber risk management solution with 202 Group's supply chain risk management solution to create a new offering, BlueVoyant Supply Chain Command ™.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Juniper Research Smart Hospital Market Value To Reach $59 Billion Globally By 2026, As US And China Lead Growth

A new study by Juniper Research has found that the smart hospitals market will be worth $59 billion by 2026, up from $29 billion in 2021; representing an average annual growth of 15%. The concept of the smart hospital includes healthcare providers leveraging advanced analytics, connected devices, and healthcare platforms to improve care, productivity, and operational efficiency.
ECONOMY
Rebel Yell

Surety Market Value Worth US$ 25.18 billion by 2027, Says The Insight Partners – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis

Worldwide Surety Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Surety Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Surety Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Surety Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Surety players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
The Associated Press

Asian stocks fall after Australia inflation accelerates

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Wednesday after Australian inflation increased, highlighting global pressure for prices to rise, while investors looked ahead to U.S. economic growth data due out this week. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong all retreated. Wall Street’s S&P 500 index rose 0.2% on Tuesday to its...
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Desk Mounts Market 2021 Share Growth, Size Value, Trends, Rigonal outlook by 2028 | Ergotron, Amer Mounts, Atdec Pty, AVF Group

New Jersey, United States,- The latest research report added to the marketing research Intellect Repository is an in-depth analysis of the world Desk Mounts market. supported historical growth analysis and current scenarios of the Desk Mountss market, the report seeks to supply actionable insights into global market growth forecasts. Certification data presented within the report supported extensive primary and secondary research results . Insights from the info function a good tool to push a deeper understanding of the many aspects of the worldwide Desk Mountss market. This helps users formulate development strategies.
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Cryptocurrency Market Research 2020: Global Size, Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis

The market study on the global Cryptocurrency market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. The Cryptocurrency Market report provides an in-depth market analysis by focusing...
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service Market SWOT analysis, Global Profit Growth, Share, Size outlook by 2028 | SnapLogic, SAP, Dell Boomi, Informatica

New Jersey, United States,- The latest research report added to the marketing research Intellect Repository is an in-depth analysis of the world Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service market. supported historical growth analysis and current scenarios of the Enterprise Integration Platform as a Services market, the report seeks to supply actionable insights into global market growth forecasts. Certification data presented within the report supported extensive primary and secondary research results . Insights from the info function a good tool to push a deeper understanding of the many aspects of the worldwide Enterprise Integration Platform as a Services market.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Outlook On The Smart Process Application Global Market To 2026 - By Deployment Type, Offering, Organization Size, Vertical And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Process Application Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart process application market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Smart process application (SPAs) refers to a software-based application designed to...
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Global E-Bikes Market Is Expected To Reach The Market Size Of USD 53 Billion By 2026: Bonafide Research

An electric bicycle is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that may be activated to assist with or replace pedalling. The earlier image of these cycles was it being a vehicle for the lazy peddlers or the elder age group people. These bikes/ bicycles allow making pedalling easier by drawing power from the attached battery. The tiring exercise can be made into a fun ride with just acceleration by the press of a button. The report titled 'Global E-Bikes Market Outlook, 2026′ published by Bonafide Research identifies and discusses recent developments in electric mobility across the globe. This report not only serves with the facts, figures, and forecasts but also has a detailed study about the Covid effect on the electric bicycle industry.
BICYCLES
TheStreet

New Analysis From Global Industry Analysts Reveals Healthy Growth For Content Marketing, With The Market To Reach $723.6 Billion Worldwide By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Content Marketing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Global Baby Indoor Products Market Is Anticipated To Cross A Market Size Of USD 14.456 Billion By 2026: Bonafide Research

The market research report titled- Global Baby Indoor Products Market Outlook, 2026 by Bonafide Research analyses trends and markets globally. To achieve clarity, the market has been studied from different facets by appropriately segmenting the market. The report is a combination of the market studies of Baby Rocker/Bouncers/Swing, Baby Feeding Bottle, Baby High Chair, Baby Walker, Baby Potty Training Seat, and Baby Bath Tub. Further different sales and distribution channels have been analyzed by categorizing them into Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty & Online Sales Channels.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Bp And Infosys To Develop 'Energy As A Service' Solution For Campuses And Cities

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bp, a global integrated energy company, and Infosys, (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (INFY) - Get Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR Report, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that they have agreed to develop and pilot an energy as a service (EaaS) solution, which will aim to help businesses improve the energy efficiency of infrastructure, and help meet their decarbonization goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy