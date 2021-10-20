CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCTelcom Achieves Zero Call-Center Churn And 30 Percent Reduction In Truck Rolls And Trouble Tickets, Named Winner Of The 2021 Calix Innovations In Customer Support Award

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Calix, Inc. Report today announced that SCTelcom is the recipient of the 2021 Innovations in Customer Support award. Calix presented the award at ConneXions 2021 in Las Vegas. This award honors the broadband service provider (BSP) customer that demonstrates leadership and innovation in customer support organizational processes, programs, people, and technology. Calix recognized the Kansas-based cooperative for the way it uses data to evaluate and improve performance, as well as its success in developing and retaining customer support staff. A Calix Revenue EDGE customer, SCTelcom has leveraged the combination of Calix Support Cloud, CommandIQ®, EDGE Suites, and Calix Premier Customer Success Services to deliver stellar customer support. These offerings have helped SCTelcom increase adoption of their premium-level managed Wi-Fi package by 200 percent in just seven months and cut unnecessary truck rolls and internet trouble tickets by at least 30 percent each. Support Cloud in particular has been instrumental in enabling SCTelcom to increase member satisfaction while simultaneously achieving 100 percent retention of their customer support staff.

"We are so proud to receive this award from Calix—connecting people is our passion, and our partnership with Calix has helped us deliver valuable, differentiated services that positively impact our members' everyday lives," said Carla Shearer, general manager at SCTelcom. "Customer support roles are incredibly challenging, as illustrated by the high levels of stress and staff turnover common across our industry. Calix has armed us with tools that give us immediate access to the data and insights we need to solve our members' problems quickly and efficiently, and this translates into higher satisfaction for our teams. Creating a cost-effective customer support engine with stellar retention rates of our staff is a happy byproduct of our commitment to our members."

SCTelcom has been a Calix customer since 2005. The cooperative began rolling out the end-to-end Calix Revenue EDGE solution in 2019, dramatically transforming its business. That includes increasing adoption of its managed Wi-Fi service by 20 percent since the beginning of January 2021. In addition, SCTelcom has:

  • Achieved 100 percent retention in their customer support organization.In an industry where call center churn is typically high, SCTelcom has registered zero support staff turnover in the last five years.
  • Increased adoption of their branded CommandIQ mobile app to 75 percent. The app's self-serve capabilities helped SCTelcom cut both help desk calls and unnecessary truck rolls by approximately 30 percent, resulting in lower operating costs.
  • Driven a 95 percent take rate of ProtectIQ™ home network security. In just seven months—and only one year after launching—SCTelcom has achieved nearly complete adoption of Protect IQ. This application protects members against malware, ransomware, and other types of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.
  • Implemented the innovative 3/3/3 support program.The customer support team follows up with members at pre-set intervals (three days, three weeks, and three months after installation) to gauge satisfaction and gain feedback.
  • Integrated Calix Support Cloud to track performance. SCTelcom routinely reviews Support Cloud dashboards and internal ticketing data to track KPIs and evaluate performance.

"We're pleased to recognize SCTelcom for excellence in customer support," said Martha Galley, senior vice president, customer engagement and services at Calix. "SCTelcom ensures the entire organization is aligned behind their support mission. Their success shows what is possible when broadband providers embrace data and cloud solutions to create an unparalleled customer support experience. We are excited to help them simplify their operations, excite their members, and grow their value for years to come."

Register for the ConneXions 2021 Learning Experience, which takes place virtually November 16-18 at Calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Calix, Inc. Report - Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

