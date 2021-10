When it’s (ostensibly) ready in early 2023, El Capitan is expected to deliver in excess of two exaflops of peak computing power – around four times the power of Fugaku, the current top-ranked supercomputer in the world. These behemoth capabilities, though, carry with them correspondingly monstrous appetites for energy and water to feed and cool the system. In a new post, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) – El Capitan’s host – detailed the infrastructure work underway to prepare the lab for an unprecedented system.

