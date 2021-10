This week my family and I are going to the very spot where in my opinion Tony Soprano got whacked. I know that cut-to-black ending still has people debating if Tony was offed or if he just had a heart attack from those killer onion rings but either way, my family and I are going to sit where Tony Soprano had his last super this week and I can't wait. Do you want to go too? No problem. Holsten's burger, sandwich, and ice cream shop in Bloomfield, New Jersey will welcome you (and thousands of others) with open arms.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO