Christmas Central Named One Of The Top Online Shops In The Country By Newsweek

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas Central, an online leader in seasonal and home décor, has once again been named one of the best online shops in the United States by Newsweek and Statista.

Christmas Central ranked 20 in the category of home décor and textiles/home living for 2021. Christmas Central was also named one of the best online shops in the U.S. by Newsweek and Statista in the same category in 2020.

"We are thrilled to make this prestigious list once again," said Vice President of Christmas Central Nathan Gordon. "Our teams have worked throughout a very challenging year to provide excellent customer service and user experience for our customers."

The entire list of winners can be viewed on Newsweek.com.

ABOUT CHRISTMAS CENTRAL

Christmas Central was established in 2004 and quickly emerged as a leader in seasonal and home decorations. Christmas Central features thousands of styles and colors of trees, ornaments, lights, and decorations. Christmas Central is a division of Gordon Companies, Inc., which is a family-owned and -operated company.

METHODOLOGY BY NEWSWEEK AND STATISTA

The Best Online Shops 2022 were selected based on an extensive research effort that began with a thorough screening process. We performed detailed testing of each online shop and conducted a nationwide survey of approximately 6,000 American online shoppers. Survey participants were asked to evaluate online shops on Trust & Security, Structure & Usability, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Service & Communication, Technical Performance, and Likelihood of Purchase. Out of the thousands of online retailers we evaluated, only 1,000 have been awarded in 8 industries and 39 different categories.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christmas-central-named-one-of-the-top-online-shops-in-the-country-by-newsweek-301404822.html

SOURCE Christmas Central

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

