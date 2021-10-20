CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IIROC Trading Halt - CYBN

By PR Newswire
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: CYBIN INC.

NEO Exchange Symbol : CYBN

All Issues: No

Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 11:06:16 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

