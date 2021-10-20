IIROC Trading Halt - CYBN

Increases NCIB program to purchase up to 107 million shares. Unless noted otherwise, all financial figures are in Canadian dollars. CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Given the strength of the company and confidence in the execution of Suncor Energy's strategic plans, the Board of Directors has approved the acceleration of increased returns to shareholders by the reinstatement of the dividend to 2019 levels. The reinstatement to $0.42 per common share from $0.21 per share is a 100% increase in the quarterly dividend, commencing with the dividend payable on December 24, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2021. The dividend increase is enabled through disciplined capital spending and allocation, as well as progress in generating an incremental $2 billion of free funds flow by 2025.

