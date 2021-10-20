CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy Rain in the Forecast — Are You Prepared?

srcity.org
 9 days ago

With potentially heavy rainfall in the forecast, it is important that the community be rain ready. This means preparing your property for rain and staying alert. Intense periods of rainfall bring the potential for flash flooding and debris flows, especially properties located within or down stream of fire burn areas. Rain...

Daily Voice

Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds To Welcome Weekend In NJ: Forecasters

Another storm is heading to New Jersey Friday and could linger until Saturday afternoon, meteorologists say.Light showers will begin in the early afternoon and get progressively harder into the evening hours, the National Weather Service says.Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are forecast…
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Forecast For Saturday In Towns Hit Hard By Nor’easter

BOSTON (CBS) – October just couldn’t close on a calm note, could it? After what’s been an otherwise seasonably warm and fairly docile first three weeks on the month, it’d be an understatement to say we’ll head into November pretty unsettled. Saturday is round two of this week’s one-two punch. Friday will be seasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. The wind out of the north will keep temperatures in check, while we’ll start with some sunshine, clouds should fill in pretty quickly through the midday. (WBZ-TV graphic) After midnight, the initial raindrops start to fall. Initially these showers will be isolated, so if you want to head outdoors on Saturday, the morning will be the best bet. (WBZ-TV graphic) By Saturday afternoon, showers turn to heavy rain. Rain totals will be a widespread 1-2+ inches. Additionally, the strong east wind will strengthen in the afternoon and evening, affecting mainly the coastline communities that were already hardest hit by the mid-week nor’easter. (WBZ-TV graphic) Fortunately the weather turns much nicer and milder for Halloween. A southwest wind and partly cloudy skies contribute to highs returning to the middle 60s! It’s looking like trick-or-treaters will be able to snag candy without covering their awesome costumes with jackets!
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Heavy Rain To Welcome Weekend In PA: Forecasters

Another storm is heading to Pennsylvania Friday and could linger until Saturday afternoon, meteorologists say.Light showers will begin in the early afternoon and get progressively harder into the evening hours, the National Weather Service says.Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are foreca…
ENVIRONMENT
