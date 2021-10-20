CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Study From StrategyR Highlights A $472.5 Million Global Market For Marine Adhesives By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Marine Adhesives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 1482 Companies: 15 - Players covered include 3M Company; Anabond Limited; Ashland, Inc.; Bostik AB; Chemique Adhesives & Sealants Ltd.; Engineered Bonding Solutions, LLC (ACRALOCK); Gougeon Brothers, Inc.; Gurit Holding AG; H.B. Fuller Company; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.; Huntsman Corporation; Hybond Adhesives; Illinois Tool Works, Inc.; Lord Corporation; Mapei S.p.A.; Master Bond, Inc.; Parson Adhesives, Inc.; Permabond LLC; Ried B.V.; SABA Dinxperlo BV; SCIGRIP - Smarter Adhesive Solutions; Scott Bader Co., Ltd.; Sika AG; WEICON GmbH & Co.KG and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Resin Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Other Resin Types); Vessel Type (Cargo Ships, Passenger Ships, Boats, Other Vessel Types) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Marine Adhesives Market to Reach $472.5 Million by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marine Adhesives estimated at US$391.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$472.5 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$198.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $108.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $94.4 Million by 2026The Marine Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$108.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$94.4 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.

Polyurethane Segment to Reach US$103.3 Million by the year 2026In the global Polyurethane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$62.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$77.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

