CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global Industry Analysts Predicts The World Marine Coatings Market To Reach $4.1 Billion By 2026

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Marine Coatings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 6458 Companies: 47 - Players covered include Akzo Nobel NV; BASF SE; Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.; DowDuPont, Inc.; Hempel A/S; Jotun A/S; Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.; KCC Corporation; Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.; PPG Industries, Inc.; RPM International, Inc.; The Sherwin-Williams Company and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Chemistry (Polyurethane-Based Marine Coatings, Epoxy-Based Marine Coatings, Other Chemistries); Product Type (Anti-Fouling Coatings, Anti-Corrosive Coatings, Other Product Types) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Marine Coatings Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marine Coatings estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period. Anti-Fouling Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anti-Corrosive Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $972.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $785.1 Million by 2026The Marine Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$972.5 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$785.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR. More

MarketGlass™ PlatformOur MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-marine-coatings-market-to-reach-4-1-billion-by-2026--301403062.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Bristow Group Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) , the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022 after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, November 4, 2021 to begin at 10 a.m. ET ( 9 a.m. CT).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Chindata Group Is First Company In Asia Pacific To Win GCA's Best ESG Initiative Award

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group announces that it has won Best Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative in the prestigious 17th Global Carrier Awards (GCA) that took place on 21 October, an event dubbed the "Oscars of the global computing infrastructure industry", becoming the first computing infrastructure company in Asia Pacific to receive the honor.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Apple Joins As First Public Partner In New Imec Research Program That Helps Entire Semiconductor Value Chain Reduce Its Ecological Footprint

LEUVEN, Belgium, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imec, a world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, today announces that Apple Inc. has joined imec's brand-new Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS) research program. The SSTS program is the first initiative rallying stakeholders from across the IC value chain to anticipate the environmental impact of choices made at chip technology's definition phase. Using concrete and reliable models, and detailed (carbon) footprint analyses, the program will help the IC-making industry cut back on its ecological footprint - as part of the global fight against climate change, resources depletion and pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Coatings#Gia#Akzo Nobel Nv#Basf Se#Dowdupont Inc#Kansai Paint Co Ltd#Kcc Corporation#Nippon Paint Co Ltd#Ppg Industries Inc#Rpm International Inc
TheStreet

Flotek Industries, Inc. Releases New International ATEX/IECEx-Certified Verax ISX/IMX™ Online Analyzers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JP3 Measurement, LLC ("JP3"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (FTK) - Get Flotek Industries, Inc. Report today announced the release of a new generation of international ATEX/IECEx certified online analyzers. The Verax ISX/IMX ™ analysers ("Verax ™") are specifically designed to withstand routine exposure to extreme outdoor environments, ambient temperatures up to 55°C/131°F and sandstorm pollution common to international environments. JP3's Verax ™ technology deliver real-time insight on valuable composition and physical properties data like vapor pressure, boiling point, flash point, octane level, API gravity, viscosity, BTU and more, simultaneously.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

SustainCERT Completes $10 Million Capital Raise To Drive A #RacetotheTop In Carbon Emissions Accounting And Verification

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SustainCERT SA ("SustainCERT", or "the Company"), the leading digital platform for verification of carbon emissions and an official certification body for Gold Standard for the Global Goals, announces today the completion of an ambitious $10 Million capital raise. The round was led by impact...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Broadridge Announces Go-Live Of Global Proxy Sub-Custody Services In Switzerland

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the ongoing worldwide rollout of its innovation program to promote and enable the highest standards of corporate governance in local and global markets, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) - Get Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Report today announced the live operational availability of its "golden copy" event sourcing and proxy vote execution service for custodians and local agents in Switzerland.
ECONOMY
petsplusmag.com

Wet Cat Food Market to Reach $7.9 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(PRESS RELEASE) PORTLAND, OR — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Wet Cat Food Market by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Price Point (Mass and Premium), and Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, supermarket/hypermarket, Online Store, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. According to the report, the global wet cat food industry generated $4.6 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $7.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
The Motley Fool

Canopy Growth Announces Yet Another U.S. Acquisition

The cannabis producer has purchased the rights to buy edibles maker Wana Brands. Canopy Growth can't close the transaction until marijuana laws change in the U.S. It's similar to the pending acquisition it has in place with multi-state operator Acreage Holdings. Cannabis producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) has always been one...
BUSINESS
bdmag.com

Smart Office Market to Reach $90.63 Billion

Demand for smart office solutions is rapidly growing. Covid has transformed the way we live and work. As many have continued to work from home, trends in home offices are on the rise including smart technology. According to Yahoo!, rise in demand for smart office solutions to achieve energy efficiency, favorable industry standards and regulations, and increase in internet of things (IoT) applications drive the growth of the global smart office market. However, high initial investment hinders the market growth. On the other hand, evolving market for smart cities creates new opportunities in the coming years. Based on offering, the hardware segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the global smart office market, and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to increase in usage of microchips, sensors, actuators, and other components to manage systems and improve performance and reliability of assets. However, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) in building automation and management software along with need to automate tasks.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Asian stocks fall after Australia inflation accelerates

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Wednesday after Australian inflation increased, highlighting global pressure for prices to rise, while investors looked ahead to U.S. economic growth data due out this week. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong all retreated. Wall Street’s S&P 500 index rose 0.2% on Tuesday to its...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market To Reach $130.1 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Linerless labels market to reach $2.2 billion by 2026

MarketsandMarkets has announced the report "Global Linerless Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Topcoat), Product (Primary, Variable Information Print), Printing technology, Printing ink (Water-based, Solvent-based, UV Curable), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026." According to the report, the size of the global linerless market is projected to...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Life Science Software Market To Reach $8.1 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Life Science Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dvrplayground.com

LED Conformal Coating Services Market Size, Industry Outlook and Forecast to 2028 | Plasma Ruggedized Solutions, Para-Coat Technologies, Specialty Coating Systems

LED Conformal Coating Services market report provides an in-depth analysis of global market growth, country-level market size, market share, and market segment scope. The report contains competitive landscape, value chain optimization, trade procedures, current developments and identify outcomes of global market companies. LED Conformal Coating Services Market report shows prospects analysis, strategic market development analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding and industrial revolutions of top key players.
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Global Cryptocurrency AUM Reaches $72 Billion

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Polkadot and Cardano saw significant institutional inflows last week. Overall, crypto investment products saw inflows worth $80 million during the recent week. According to the latest digital asset weekly fund flows report published by CoinShares, the total value of global cryptocurrency assets under management (AUM)...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market predicted to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027

The report "Internet of Things (IoT) Market by Components (Software Solutions, Platforms, and Services), by Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation, Utilities, and Government & Defense) - Global Forecast to 2027″, market is estimated to be USD 4.6 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The edge computing is going to have upper hand in achieving the success of internet of things market. Cost reduction and power enhancement of the connected devices employed in the IoT by increasing its computing capabilities, allows huge bandwidth savings. It also ensures greater compliance and privacy regulations.
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Global TIC Market for Government & Public Sector Industry was USD 4.2 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027

The global TIC market for government & public sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.TIC services offer improvement in the manufacturing process help improve the standards of the manufacturing process by complying with the regulations globally via testing, inspections, and certifications. TIC services will ensure safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness in public sector services and infrastructure.
BUSINESS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Open Motor Yachts Market 2021 : Global Industry analysis by Top Manufactures – Princess, Magnum Marine, Contest Yachts, Alfamarine, Maxi Dolphin, Uniesse Marine and many more..

Open Motor Yachts Market 2021 research report provides actionable insights to enhance business cycle performance within the global market. Open Motor Yachts Report helps experts to formulate advanced strategies, enhance technique, understand suppliers/distributors and market challenges, and implement gaining improved performance. Open Motor Yachts market report analysed growth forecasts considering past industry status and future plans accordingly. The Open Motor Yachts market research gives innovations with management strategies, market drivers, challenges and threats of industry. It keeps track of all growing factors offering complete regional market performance with top manufacturers, sales, import-export scenario. Additionally, it covers all crucial aspects of industry like market size, share, regional trends and technological advancements of industry.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy