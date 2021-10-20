CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage rock band The Alive to perform at Shaky Knees

By Adron McCann
 7 days ago
The precocious and talented California band The Alive is taking over international stages and this weekend’s Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta. The Alive comprises Bastian Evans, 16, and brothers Kai and Manoa Neukermans, aged 17 and 13, respectively. They’re all dedicated surfers, skaters, and conscientious environmentalists — and their music...

