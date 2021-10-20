Teenage rock band The Alive to perform at Shaky Knees

Atlanta has the honor of sending forth a long roster of some of America’s most noteworthy musicians of the 20th and 21st centuries, and Kaki King is genuinely like no other. In 2006, Rolling Stone Magazine called King a “new guitar god,” sharing ranks with John Mayer and other respected guitarists of recent decades. She was the only female and the youngest on Rolling Stone’s list. Now, 15 years later, Kaki King is pushing the limits of what it means to be a guitarist by interweaving experimental theater and new technology into her performances. She performs her new multimedia piece, “Data Not Found,” at the Ferst Center for the Arts at Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 23. King joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about her journey to the outermost reaches of the guitar’s possibilities and how her new show blurs boundaries in music, theater, and personal expression.

