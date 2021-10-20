CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Free Small Business Legal Clinic at Western New England University Now Accepting Applications

 9 days ago

The Western New England University (WNE) Small Business Legal Clinic is accepting applications from entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking legal assistance for the spring semester 2022. Under faculty supervision, law students assist clients with legal issues including choice of entity, employment policies, contract drafting, regulatory compliance, and intellectual property issues...

