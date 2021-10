Early in-person voting, first time in New Jersey, starts Saturday, Oct. 23. If you’ve already made up your mind who to vote for in this year’s election, you have an opportunity to cast your ballot this weekend. For the first time in state history, New Jersey is allowing early, in-person voting, starting Saturday Oct. 23. 139 locations will be open for voters to cast ballots, and early voting will continue through Oct. 31. Most people looking to vote early will likely go to a location other than their usual polling place. They will also find new technology when they get there — electronic pollbooks will be in use this year.

