As horrible as COVID was for New Jersey, I often think how much worse it would have been had we still had Republican Governor Chris Christie. Like nearly all Republican governors, he would have marched lockstep with Trump, showing allegiance to the great leader by ignoring science, refusing mask mandates, doing nothing to urge residents to get vaccinated. Instead of being one of the states with the lowest rates of COVID spread we would be among the highest.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO