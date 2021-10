Live Oak, Fla., – ‘Tis the season for all things fall and pumpkins are right there at the top of the list!. This photo is from Melody Church’s annual pumpkin patch set up in Live Oak near Dairy Queen on the corner of Eleventh Street and Highway 129. Folks can choose from the many displays for great fall photo opportunities. Some take photos at each and every display! Pumpkins are also available for a donation to take home and carve. The pumpkins will be there for the community to enjoy until October 30. -SVT Photo by Tami Stevenson.

LIVE OAK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO