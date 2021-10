The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival ended its 6th edition last Thursday with the sold-out closing night East Coast Premiere of Rob Jabbaz’s THE SADNESS at Nitehawk Cinema and announced today its jury and audience award winners. Launching on October 14th with the NY Premiere of MLUNGU WAM (GOOD MADAM), Brooklyn Horror is proud to have welcomed back an eager and excited audience who packed the cinemas after a one year pandemic related hiatus and hosted a majority of sold-out screenings, with special highlights being the festival’s 35mm projection of SESSION 9, presented for its 20th anniversary with lead actor and co-writer Stephen Gevedon in attendance, and the US Premiere of local filmmaker Edoardo Vitaletti’s debut THE LAST THING MARY SAW, with Rory Culkin and Vitaletti present for the Q&A.

