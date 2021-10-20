CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Defense Secretary visits Romania amid Black Sea tour

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Romania Wednesday as part of a three-country tour to reassure Black Sea allies on security issues amid ongoing tensions with Russia. Austin met with his Romanian counterpart...

