Energy Industry

Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 9 days ago

Exxon Mobil Corp board is debating whether to continue with several major oil and gas projects amid a global push from investors for fossil fuel companies to be more cost-conscious and green-energy friendly, WSJ reported on Wednesday. Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when...

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Financial Times

Exxon and Chevron profits soar on surging oil and gas prices

Profits at US supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron soared to multiyear highs in the third quarter as surging oil and gas prices buoyed their finances amid scrutiny over their clean energy strategies. Chevron on Friday reported net income of $6.1bn, its highest quarterly profit since the first quarter of 2013 and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Back in the Black: Higher oil prices lift ExxonMobil, Chevron profits

Profits at ExxonMobil and Chevron rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices, according to results released Friday that underscored the industry's improved financial position compared with the darkest days of the pandemic. The current natural gas supply crunch in Europe is the result in part of underinvestment, according to Woods.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Investor's Business Daily

Oil Stocks: Exxon, Chevron Beat Earnings Views, Reclaim Buy Points

Chevron (CVX) comfortably beat third-quarter earnings views early Friday while Exxon Mobil's (XOM) earnings just beat as it announced a new buyback program. Chevron stock and Exxon stock rose back above buy points. U.S. oil prices have climbed past the key $80 per barrel benchmark for the first time since...
STOCKS
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Executive says Exxon will be focused on hydrocarbons 'for a long time'

Exxon Mobil Corp remains focused on hydrocarbons and plans to press ahead with a $30 B liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique, a top executive said on Thursday. "We've been in hydrocarbons for over 130 years... it's the core part of our business and it will be for a long time," Exxon Senior Vice President Neil Chapman said at a conference in the northern Italian city of Verona.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Exxon Is By Far The Best Bet On Guyana’s Offshore Oil Boom

Global energy supermajor ExxonMobil is one of the few Western energy companies to invest in developing Guyana’s burgeoning oil industry. Since making the first high quality oil discovery during 2015 in the 6.6 million acre Stabroek Block, where Exxon is the operator and owns a 45% interest, the oil supermajor has experienced incredible success. By the end of 2020, when global oil companies were tightening their belts and learning to live in a sub-$50 per barrel world Exxon announced it was focusing capital spending on offshore Guyana. That decision is paying off in spades for the global energy supermajor. Guyana is shaping up to be South America’s and potentially the world’s hottest offshore drilling location. By October 2021, Exxon had announced its 23rd crude oil discovery in the Stabroek Block with the Cataback-1 well which came hot on the heels of September’s find at the Pinktail well. The latest discovery along with the spate of earlier high-quality oil discoveries in offshore Guyana saw Exxon upgrade its estimated recoverable petroleum resources in the Stabroek Block, from an earlier appraisal of more than eight billion barrels, to 10 billion barrels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Investors on Board as U.S. Oil Majors Dismiss Wind and Solar Projects

HOUSTON/BOSTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. oil firms are doubling down on drilling, deepening a divide with European rivals on the outlook for renewables, and winning support from big investors who do not expect the stateside companies to invest in wind and solar. Among a dozen U.S. fund managers contacted by Reuters...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Exxon Expected To Hike Salaries To Keep Talent On Board

It appears that not even oil supermajor Exxon, who has recently been struggling with its image as a fossil fuel company during the age of ESG, is immune to labor shortages. The company is in the midst of considering salary hikes for its workers as a means to combat attrition across its business divisions, a new Bloomberg report revealed this week.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Northern Oil & Gas

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Climate reckoning for oil and gas CEOs

Top executives from ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and Shell will face a reckoning on Capitol Hill Thursday, as they're grilled on evidence that their companies knew for years that their products were driving climate change but chose to downplay or deny it. Why it matters: The hearing before the House Oversight...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Clean energy partnership formed between ADNOC and EWEC

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Chairman of the Executive Committee of ADNOC’s Board of Directors, has launched a landmark clean energy partnership between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Dallas News

Will pay raises at oil major Exxon Mobil halt the steady flow of employee attrition?

Irving-based Exxon Mobil Corp. is weighing salary increases as it tries to halt employee attrition across its business divisions after sweeping job and benefit cuts. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods told employees at a town hall-style meeting that they should be “encouraged” by the ongoing salary-review process, according to a recording of the event.
IRVING, TX
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Exxon working on CCS projects across Asia

Exxon Mobil Corp is pursuing carbon capture storage (CCS) hubs across Asia and has started talks with some countries with potential storage options for carbon dioxide, the company's head of low carbon solutions said on Monday. One of Exxon's key projects is to build CCS hubs in Southeast Asia, similar...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Saudi SABIC targets carbon neutrality by 2050

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) announced plans on Saturday to meet carbon neutrality by 2050, the company said in a statement on the sidelines of the Saudi Green Initiative summit. "SABIC is committed to the Paris Agreement goals and will continually pursue efforts and explore solutions to meet...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Major U.S. banks continue to finance oil and gas industry, study says

JPMorgan Chase Citigroup and Bank of America collected the most fees from the oil, gas and coal sectors in the past six years, according to a Bloomberg study released Monday. The news service said these and other major banks have drawn in at least $17 billion in fees and floated about $4 trillion in loans for fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement on climate was reached in 2015. So far in 2021, major banks helped generate $459 billion in bonds and loans for the oil, gas and coal businesses, according to Bloomberg data. The banks at the time time led $463 billion worth of green bonds and loans. The study comes ahead of the UN Climate Summit starting Oct. 31 in Glasgow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dvrplayground.com

Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery Market By Type, By Application, By End-User | BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Halliburton

Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery market report provides an in-depth analysis of global market growth, country-level market size, market share, and market segment scope. The report contains competitive landscape, value chain optimization, trade procedures, current developments and identify outcomes of global market companies. Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery Market report shows prospects analysis, strategic market development analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding and industrial revolutions of top key players.
INDUSTRY
Discover Mag

Oil And Gas Industry Has Suffered 800 Major Methane Leaks Since 2017

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, some 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide. By some estimates, about a quarter of the global warming we see today is caused by methane released by humans. That’s why methane leaks are a significant problem, particularly those from the natural gas industry where...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

