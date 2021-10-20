CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Futures ETF 'BITO' Jumps in Debut

cheddar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ProShares bitcoin futures ETF jumped nearly 5% on its first day of trading, and...

Comments / 0

The Independent

Bitcoin price crash sees hundreds of billions wiped from crypto market

The price of bitcoin has crashed on Wednesday morning, dropping by thousands of dollars in the space of just a few minutes.The cryptocurrency fell below $59,000 following the flash crash, down more than $5,000 from the levels it was trading at earlier this week.The latest price drop comes less than a week after BTC hit a new all-time high of close to $67,000.Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketBlockchain data suggests today’s price crash is partly fuelled by long-term holders taking some profits, which typically happens after bitcoin hits a new all-time high.Any sudden dip in price...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Robinhood Q3 Earnings Miss Linked to Crypto, Drop in Engagement

Anthony Bartolacci, VP of financials of data Sensor Tower, joined Cheddar to talk about Robinhood's massive earnings miss. He attributed part of it to the platform's exposure to cryptocurrency and its lackluster performance in Q3 following volatility. Bartolacci also noted some headwinds from a drop in engagement on the platform due to people returning to work and having less time to day trade contributing to the miss.
STOCKS
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk reveals his crypto portfolio, says he only holds Bitcoin and two other cryptocurrencies but no Shiba Inu Coin

It seems that Tesla CEO and prominent crypto investor Elon Musk only needs to mention the keyword "crypto" in one of his notorious posts on the social media platform Twitter in order to make headlines in most business-focused news outlets. While answering the question of another Twitter user, Musk has now revealed the composition of his crypto portfolio, which in fact has a quite surprising exclusion.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple stock option traders prepared for a more muted post-earnings reaction than usual

Shares of Apple Inc. jumped 2.5% toward a 7-week high, ahead of the technology behemoth's fiscal fourth-quarter report due out after the close, even as options traders are prepared for a more muted than usual stock reaction to the report. An options strategy knows as a straddle, a pure volatility play that involves the simultaneous buying of bullish and bearish options with at-the-month strikes expiring Friday, is implying a one-day, post-earnings stock price move of $4.16 in either direction, according to data provided by Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). That expected move is 28.5% less than the average one-day post-earnings move over the past 12 quarters of $5.82 in either direction, according to ORATS Principal Matt Amberson. At current prices, that means the stock would have to close below $148.41 or above $156.73 for straddle buyers to make money. The stock, which is trading 2.6% below the Sept. 7 record close of $156.69, has gained 15.0% year to date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has rallied 22.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.5%.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

4 Top Crypto Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Hits a New High

The crypto market is reaching new heights as coins and tokens provide multi-fold returns in the blink of an eye. And while global adoption of cryptocurrencies has increased, data suggests these users comprise only 4% of the world’s population. This leaves ample headroom for growth in all aspects of the industry, including crypto stocks.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Shiba Inu Breaks ATH, Eyes Top 10 Largest Coins After 850% Monthly ROI

While most cryptocurrencies are in the red, SHIB has experienced a massive boost and marked yet another fresh all-time high. What started as a joke cryptocurrency is now becoming a serious investment for retail traders. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made tremendous gains in the past month – outperforming other cryptocurrencies and hitting consecutive all-time high records with the latest at over $0.000068 earlier on October 27th.
STOCKS
Fortune

Every single Bitcoin transaction—even buying a latte—consumes over $100 in electricity, says a new report

Yesterday, I received via email a report that takes an original look at Bitcoin’s energy consumption. The study, from UK financial site MoneySuperMarket calculates the electricity cost of each Bitcoin transaction. If you buy a latte with Bitcoin, or send coins to friend for walking your dog, how much juice does the purchase or transfer consume? The answer is a blow to those fans who insist that Bitcoin will someday serve as a widespread currency that makes buying and selling things faster and cheaper.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Futures ETF notwithstanding, is it still the ‘Wild West’

There has been massive demand for investment securities backed by cryptocurrencies for a very long time now. And, the unprecedented success of the Bitcoin Futures ETF proves that very fact. However, the Chairman of the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission remains unconvinced of the merits of the novel asset class.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

It's been an amazing decade-long ride for Tesla (TSLA) investors — literally better than any other S&P 500 stock. It's a millionaire maker. The consumer discretionary stock debuted on June 29, 2010, and it's up a stunning 21,323% since then to a new high Monday of 1,023.59. Tesla outperformed every single large stock currently in S&P 500 plus all those on the midsized S&P 400 and S&P 600 small caps on a percentage basis, shows an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Which Bitcoin ETF Is Best? Why VanEck’s XBTF Could Dethrone BTF and BITO.

Today, yet another Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has hit the market. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) began trading today after receiving its blessing from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this week. Like its peer, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO), this ETF tracks Bitcoin futures, rather than the spot price of Bitcoin itself.
STOCKS

