Financial Reports

Verizon Communications (VZ) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c, Offers Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Aon plc (AON) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 0.7% Yield

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

Barnes Group (B) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c, Updates FY Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE: B) reported Q3 EPS of $0.55, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $325 million versus the consensus estimate of $321.68 million.
StreetInsider.com

LPL Financial (LPLA) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) reported Q3 EPS of $1.77, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $1.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.02 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on LPL Financial (LPLA) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c, Offers Guidance

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.81, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.41 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.4 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Zendesk (ZEN) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Q4 Guidance

Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.17. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347 million versus the consensus estimate of $335.1 million.
StreetInsider.com

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) reported Q2 EPS of $0.29, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $149.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $143.38 million.
StreetInsider.com

Grainger (GWW) Tops Q3 EPS by 35c, Offers FY Guidance

Grainger (NYSE: GWW) reported Q3 EPS of $5.65, $0.35 better than the analyst estimate of $5.30. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion.
StreetInsider.com

OPKO Health (OPK) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.04, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $385.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on OPKO Health (OPK) click here.
StreetInsider.com

SPS Commerce (SPSC) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.47, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $97.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $97.42 million. GUIDANCE:. SPS Commerce sees FY2021 EPS of $1.76-$1.77, versus the consensus of $1.72. SPS Commerce sees FY2021...
StreetInsider.com

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Reports Q3 EPS of $3.21, Offers FY Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) reported Q3 EPS of $3.21, versus $2.84 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.2 million, versus $4.46 million reported last year.
StreetInsider.com

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) reported Q3 EPS of $1.58, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $1.53. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $75.35 billion.
The Hollywood Reporter

Charter Loses 121,000 Pay TV Subs, Broadband User Growth Slows

Cable operator Charter Communications, in which John Malone's Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, lost more pay TV subscribers in the third quarter than in the year-ago period, while its broadband business grew more slowly. Charter lost 133,000 residential pay TV subscribers in the quarter, compared with a loss of 77,000 in the year-ago period. Including the addition of 12,000 small- and medium-size business clients, it lost 121,000 video customers in the third quarter after a year-ago loss of 75,000. The cable giant's broadband Internet business was once again a key growth area, recording 243,000 residential Internet subscriber net additions, even though...
StreetInsider.com

Check Point Software Technology (CHKP) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Check Point Software Technology (NASDAQ: CHKP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.65, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $1.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $534 million versus the consensus estimate of $529.61 million.
StreetInsider.com

IDACORP (IDA) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

IDACORP (NYSE: IDA) reported Q3 EPS of $1.93, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.98. IDACORP sees FY2021 EPS of $4.80-$4.90, versus the consensus of $4.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on IDACORP (IDA) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Tops Q3 EPS by 64c, Offers FY Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) reported Q3 EPS of $6.63, $0.64 better than the analyst estimate of $5.99. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion.
StreetInsider.com

PPD, Inc. (PPD) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.43, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.56 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PPD, Inc. (PPD) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Repligen (RGEN) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c, Raises FY Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.78, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $178.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $163.97 million.
StreetInsider.com

nVent Electric (NVT) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.53, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $643 million versus the consensus estimate of $603.13 million.
StreetInsider.com

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Tops Q3 EPS by 74c, Offers FY Guidance

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) reported Q3 EPS of $2.22, $0.74 better than the analyst estimate of $1.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $640.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $565.48 million.
