Verizon Communications (VZ) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c, Offers Guidance

Cable operator Charter Communications, in which John Malone’s Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, lost more pay TV subscribers in the third quarter than in the year-ago period, while its broadband business grew more slowly. Charter lost 133,000 residential pay TV subscribers in the quarter, compared with a loss of 77,000 in the year-ago period. Including the addition of 12,000 small- and medium-size business clients, it lost 121,000 video customers in the third quarter after a year-ago loss of 75,000. The cable giant’s broadband Internet business was once again a key growth area, recording 243,000 residential Internet subscriber net additions, even though...

