East Hartford candidates focus on development

EAST HARTFORD — Development is the main issue on the ballot this year, with many candidates looking to continue efforts to economically revitalize the town, as well as focus on communicating with and representing the community.

The mayoral candidates are Republican endorsed nominee Matt Harper, Democrat endorsed nominee Michael P. Walsh, and registered write-in candidate Lee Griffin. Incumbent Mayor Marcia Leclerc, who has served in that seat for 11 years, announced in February that she is not seeking re-election.

East Hartford candidates Candidates whose names will appear on the ballot in the Nov. 2 election.

Mayor

Democrat

Michael P. Walsh

Republican

Matt Harper

Town Council

(vote for any six, nine elected)

Democrats

Angie Parkinson

Connor Martin

Donald Bell, Jr.

Sebrina Wilson

Richard Kehoe

Awet Tsegai

Republicans

Tom Rup

John Morrison

Dean Chamberland

Travis Simpson

Matthew Lauf

Jon W. Petoskey

treasurer

(vote for one, one elected)

Democrats

John P. Murphy, Jr.

Republicans

Samantha Spina

board of education

(vote for up to three, five elected)

Democrats

Harry Amadasun, Jr.

Tyron Harris

Anabelle Diaz

Republicans

John P. Pereira

Valerie Scheer

Selectman

(vote for up to two, three elected)

Democrats

Charles Botts, III

Harrison A. Amadasun

Republicans

Gerald Poehler

Rob Rosa

constables

(vote for up to four, five elected)

Democrats

Daron Ross

Tia L. Woods

Joshua F. Quintana

Susan J. Tukey

Republicans

Charles H. Clarke

Harper, who works as a safety consultant for HazCommpliance in South Windsor, said he raised his kids in town and wants to make sure they can afford to stay.

Walsh, who has been the town’s finance director for 23 years, said he would bring increased government transparency to the job.

Griffin, who served for six years with the U.S. Air Force and the Connecticut Air National Guard, said the town should operate in a consistent, planned way. There are no long-term goals for the town, he said.

For Town Council, Democrats endorsed incumbents Richard Kehoe, Donald Bell Jr., Sebrina Wilson, Connor Martin, Angie Parkinson, and Awet Tsegai, who all touted the ongoing efforts to revitalize the former blighted Showcase Cinema property on Silver Lane.

Kehoe, the longtime council chairman, said he would “spur the development on Silver Lane and along the riverfront” if re-elected, while Bell, vice chairman for two years, said he wants to continue the “unprecedented” investment in the community.

Wilson, majority leader for two years, said that as a single mother, she wants to show her son what community involvement is and make sure people like her have a seat at the table.

Martin, who was first elected to the council two years ago, said he wants to be an example to young people looking to get involved.

“I couldn’t tell someone how important it is to vote without showing them why,” Martin said.

Tsegai, council member for two years and assistant to House Majority Leader state Rep. Jason Rojas, D-East Hartford, said he wants to see the town continue with its economic development projects.

John Morrison is the sole Republican incumbent candidate for a Town Council seat. Other Republicans on the ticket include Tom Rup, Travis Simpson, Matthew Lauf, and Jon W. Petoskey. Incumbent minority leader Esther Clarke and Pat Harmon are not running for re-election, but the Town Charter requires minority representation on the council, guaranteeing Republicans at least three of the possible nine seats.

Elected to the council two years ago, Morrison said the coronavirus pandemic stalled many development projects that he’d like to see finished, adding: “I wasn’t really able to get involved with stuff I was hoping to.”

Rup, who filled a term on Town Council in 2001 and is now a Board of Education member, said he wants the town to stay out of real estate deals, while Simpson, a longtime Planning and Zoning Commission member, said it should be easier for homeowners to renovate.

“Properties need to evolve as families evolve,” Simpson said.

A political newcomer, Lauf said he wants to serve as the voice of East Hartford residents and make sure the town stays afloat financially.

Petoskey, who ran for a Town Council seat in 2019 and lost, is a pastor at the Pentecostals of Greater Hartford church.

For the Board of Education, Republicans nominated John Pereira and incumbent Valerie Scheer, while Democrats nominated Tyron Harris, and Harry Amadsun, Jr., both incumbents, along with Anabelle Diaz.

East Hartford resident Rachel Botts said the key to bringing an uptick in town is for town leaders to focus on the schools, which would attract more homeowners.

“If we get our schools performing and our teens employed, I promise you we will have no problem attracting the type of responsible homeowners we want in town,” Botts said.

Resident Barbara Valdes said she wants to see road paving on neighborhood streets and more shopping destinations brought to town.