The City has touted the Gowanus rezoning as an opportunity to introduce new affordable housing in a wealthier and whiter neighborhood. While increasing affordable housing is certainly a laudable goal, MIH alone is a blunt tool that increases the production of market rate and affordable housing units without bringing about real housing choice, which is essential in Gowanus. As a result, many New Yorkers will continue to be excluded from Gowanus and other neighborhoods throughout the city, and struggle to remain in their communities of choice. Other policies and investments are needed to address disparities in education, employment, income, and housing choice.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO