CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Hundreds protest against Bulgaria's COVID health pass

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXJlq_0cX8XH3100
Protesters take part in a demonstration against the mandatory COVID-19 "Green Certificate" for indoor access, in Sofia, Bulgaria, October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hundreds of anti-vaccine protesters joined some political leaders in Sofia on Wednesday to demonstrate against Bulgaria's decision to make a COVID-19 "Green Certificate" mandatory for access to restaurants, theatres and shopping malls.

The interim health ministry announced the move on Tuesday to try to slow a surge in infections and deaths in the European Union's least vaccinated country.

However, it was greeted by a chorus of disapproval from business and some politicians with an eye on Bulgaria's third parliamentary election this year, on Nov. 14.

Under the new rules, due to come into force on Thursday, access to bars, gyms, hotels and other indoor public venues will be allowed only to people who have either a vaccine certificate, a document they have recovered from the virus or a negative test. Only 24% of adults are vaccinated in Bulgaria.

Medics and care home staff would not be able to work, unless they show up with a health pass. Exceptions were made for the public transport, banks, pharmacies and food shops.

While some restaurant owners, as well as hotel and theatre managers said they would boycott the measures, hundreds of Bulgarians have also rushed to vaccinations centres to secure a certificate.

The protesters said the move trampled on their freedoms and was a back-door means of forcing people to be vaccinated. Demonstrations were held in several other cities in the Balkan country.

"The vaccination should be purely voluntary. Tomorrow many people would not be able to go to work," said Kostadin Kostadinov, a strong opponent of COVID-19 vaccines and leader of a nationalist party, which has not won seats in parliament so far.

Activists from another small nationalist party were also at the protest.

Both the centre-right GERB party, which leads its rivals ahead the vote, and the Socialists, who are running second according to the opinion polls, have also slammed the health pass.

They, as well the protesters, have called for the resignation of the interim health minister, who was appointed by the president, after an inconclusive election in July failed to produce a government.

Many analysts have blamed the low take-up of vaccines on misinformation and conflicting messages from politicians and experts amid the political crisis - as well as a lack of trust in authorities that is a legacy of Communist times.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Poland's PM warns EU against starting 'World War Three'

Poland has vowed to "defend our rights with any weapons which are at our disposal" as it warned the EU against starting "World War Three" by imposing financial sanctions over Warsaw’s challenge to the supremacy of European law. In an attempt to give ground in the rule-of-law dispute, Mateusz Morawiecki,...
POLITICS
Westport News

Protests greet debut of Italy's workplace COVID pass rule

ROME (AP) — Protests erupted in Italy on Friday as one of the most stringent anti-coronavirus measures in Europe went into effect, requiring all workers, from magistrates to maids, to show a health pass to get into their place of employment. Police were out in force, some schools ended classes...
PROTESTS
The Independent

2 Polish troops hurt as migrants try forcing Belarus border

Officials in Poland said Monday that two soldiers were lightly hurt when a group of some 60 migrants tried to force their way across the border from Belarus The Border Guards office said the troops — who have been deployed to help protect the European Union s eastern border from growing migration pressure — were treated at a hospital for facial injuries following the events Sunday near the village of Usnarz Gorny. They said in a statement that the migrants were throwing stones and wielding branches. That part of the border is in a dense forest that also...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Opinion Polls#Restaurants#Gyms#Protest Riot#Sofia#The European Union#Bulgarians#Balkan#Gerb Party#Socialists
The Independent

Infections soar as Czech authorities urge vaccination

Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have soared to the highest levels in more than half a year as authorities call on people to get vaccinated.The Health Ministry said the daily tally of new cases jumped to 4,262 on Monday, 1,733 more than a week ago. It was the highest daily increase since April 13.The trend was not expected to be reversed any time soon.The ministry predicted that in the next few days the country will have more than 300 people infected per 100,000 in a seven-day period, a significant increase from 217 on Monday.Health Minister Adam Vojtech blamed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Thousands protest as Italy's Covid pass becomes mandatory for workers

A mandate for all workers in Italy to show a government-issued Covid-19 pass came into force on Friday, triggering protests at key ports and fears of disruption. Anyone who is on a payroll -- in the public or private sector -- must have a 'green pass' with a QR code as proof of either full vaccination, recent recovery from infection or a negative test within the previous 48 hours.
PROTESTS
WRAL News

Italy's president criticizes violent COVID-19 pass protests

ROME — Italy’s president on Monday strongly criticized the violence that has erupted amid protests over the country's new coronavirus workplace health pass requirement, saying it appeared aimed at jeopardizing Italy’s economic recovery. President Sergio Mattarella spoke out as riot police again clashed with protesters at the port in the...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
wsau.com

Italy’s mandatory COVID health pass for work sees untroubled launch

TRIESTE (Reuters) – COVID-19 health passes became mandatory for all workers in Italy from Friday, with the measure being applied mostly peacefully across the country despite some scattered protests. At the major port of Trieste, where some labour groups had threatened to block operations in protest against the rule, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Bulgaria makes virus pass mandatory for indoor venues

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is introducing a COVID-19 “Green Certificate” as a mandatory requirement for access to restaurants, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, gyms, clubs and shopping malls as the country faces a surge in coronavirus infections. The new health pass certifies that its holder has been vaccinated, or has recently recovered from COVID-19 or has tested negative. The Balkan country of 7 million reported 4,979 new COVID-19 cases and 214 virus-related deaths on Tuesday. Bulgaria has had the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in the 27-nation European Union in the past two weeks and 94% of those deaths were unvaccinated people. Health officials blame public mistrust in vaccines and the government for the current infection spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Germany to increase controls as far-right activists target Polish border

Germany's interior minister on Sunday said the country would increase controls on the border with Poland, as police broke up an armed group of far-right activists trying to prevent migrants from entering. Horst Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that 800 police had already been deployed on the German-Polish border to help deal with a recent increase in migrants crossing into Germany from Belarus. "If necessary, I am ready to reinforce this even more," he added. Police on Sunday broke up around 50 activists from the radical far-right group "The Third Way" (Der III. Weg), which had called for its members to gather to take action against migrants seeking to cross the border from Poland.
POLITICS
filmneweurope.com

Bulgaria Introduces COVID-19 Green Pass for Cinemas

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health has launched the COVID-19 Green Certificate as a mandatory requirement for access to cinemas. The initial version of the decision was to enter into force on 22 October 2021, but due to strong negative public responses, the government gave a grace period until 25 October 2021.
WORLD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Belgium warns Poland "not to play with fire" over EU dispute

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union founding member Belgium warned Poland on Wednesday not to treat the EU like “a cash machine” to boost its economic fortunes while disregarding its democratic and rule of law principles at will. “You cannot pocket all the money but refuse the values,” said Belgian...
EUROPE
AFP

Greek PM tells Turkey to stop 'aggressive posturing'

Greece's leader on Tuesday called on Turkey to stop its "aggressive posturing" and engage in talks over their maritime dispute, during a visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen ties with Gulf countries. "And I think at the end of the day Turkey will also realise that this aggressive posturing in the eastern Mediterranean is not going to lead anywhere."
POLITICS
The Independent

EU court tells Poland to pay €1m a day over judicial dispute

The European Union’s top court has ordered Poland to pay €1m (£845,000) a day over the country’s longstanding dispute with the bloc over its controversial “disciplinary chamber”.The Wednesday ruling by the Court of Justice came after the EU’s executive commission asked for “financial penalties” to ensure compliance with a ruling from July.The court said that the penalty was “necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the European Union and to the values on which that Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law”.The European Commission, which supervises the respect of...
LAW
Reuters

Mexican court orders government to vaccinate more children - newspaper

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A Mexican court has ordered health authorities to give more COVID-19 vaccinations to children aged 12 to 17, media reported on Wednesday, just as other countries have stepped up their inoculation of children. The Mexican government has focused its vaccine campaign on adults, in...
WORLD
The Independent

Poland plans 'radical' strengthening of its military

Poland's ruling party leader presented plans Tuesday for a bill to “defend the fatherland,” legislation he said is aimed at “radically” strengthening the military as the country faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus Jaroslaw Kaczynski who holds the position of deputy prime minister but is undisputedly the most powerful politician in Poland, said the bill is needed due to a deteriorating international situation and also to Poland's geopolitical location. Examples he gave included neighboring “Russia's imperial ambitions” and the hybrid warfare being waged by Belarus against Poland and other European Union nations using migrants."If we want...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy