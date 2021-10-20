CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Behind-the-Scenes Video Showcases New RTX Gameplay

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is launching in just a few days now, and as we approach its launch, Square Enix is ratcheting up the hype for the game. Developer Eidos Montreal has also recently uploaded a new...

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheSixthAxis

New Star Wars Game collections bundle together fan favourites

THQ Nordic and Aspyr Media have announced new Star Wars game collections which are due to be released very soon. There are two bundles planned for both the Nintendo Switch and PS4 (as well as PS5, via backwards compatibility). These include the Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection as well as Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo, arriving first on PS4 (October 26, 2021) and then Switch (November 16, 2021).
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Nintendo Download: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy is almost a go, and it’s going to dominate this fairly low-key week head. As is customary for some AAA developers desperate to get their big releases on the heavily-circulated Switch, this is going to be a “cloud version” of the game, so keep that in mind. Guardians is out on October 26.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy achievements partially revealed

The Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy team says that all achievements in the game will be unlockable regardless of difficulty or accessibility settings, so we can rule out any difficulty-specific achievements. Also, this is not the full list as 25 unmissable and secret story-related achievements haven't been revealed, nor have the Gamerscore values.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is the biggest surprise of the year

I went into Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy expecting a few chuckles, but the tears surprised me. I’m an emotional guy, and I’m secure in the fact that I’ve cried during multiple video games and Marvel movies. But there’s an exploration of loss in Eidos Montreal’s newest outing that genuinely caught me off guard.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Video Game#Square Enix#Nvidia Dlss
gamingbolt.com

Team Ninja is Working on an Action Game Based on Romance of the Three Kingdoms

Nioh and Ninja Gaiden developer Team Ninja has announced that it’s working on a new action game, which will be published by Koei Tecmo, and will be based on the 14th century Chinese novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms. The news comes via a recent livestream celebration of the publisher’s 40th anniversary, and was reported by Famitsu.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Review: Flarkin’ wonderful

Games in the Marvel Universe have had an up-and-down journey over the past few years. While 2018’s Spider-Man set a new bar for superhero titles with its gorgeous web-swinging and compelling take on the hero, Marvel’s Avengers missed the mark somewhat with a lumpy games-as-service model that didn’t resonate with or retain its fans; our own Steve Wright called it ‘two games in one’ where only the single-player campaign side was enjoyable to play. Last year’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales took advantage of the PS5’s power to make an even more gorgeous addition to the world set up by the 2018 title, and now Eidos Montreal has brought the newest title in the Marvel Gaming Universe to life with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Hitman 3 Roadmap Trailer Provides Full Details on Season of Wrath

Hitman 3’s seasonal post-launch pipeline, dubbed Seven Deadly Sins, is nearing its conclusion. Now that the sixth season, Season of Envy, has wrapped up, it’s time for the seventh and final one, Season of Wrath to arrive. In a newly released video, IO Interactive has provided details on exactly what you can expect from it where new content is concerned.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Team Galactic and Legendary Pokemon Revealed in New Trailer

Along with a new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Game Freak has released a new trailer for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the upcoming remakes of the 2006 Nintendo DS classics. The focus is on Team Galactic, the antagonistic group that the player encounters throughout their journey. Check out how they look in full 3D below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RTX
gamingbolt.com

Returnal Update 2.0 Allows for Suspending Cycles, Adds Photo Mode

After many months and some doubts, Housemarque has finally added the ability to suspend one’s run (or Cycle) in Returnal. This means you can now pause the Cycle, exit the game and turn off the PS5 while still retaining progress. On the PlayStation Blog, the developer clarifies that this is simply a single suspend point which will be deleted on resuming the game and not a “Save Game” option.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’s Physical Switch Release Will Seemingly Require a Partial Download

We recently learned that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’s file size on the Switch was going to be around 25 GB, leading many to wonder how Rockstar would handle the physical release of the game, especially given how rarely publishers choose to shell out the money to Nintendo for 32 GB carts. However, even with recent reports that Nintendo itself might be handling the physical distribution of the trilogy’s Switch physical release, it seems it will end up requiring a download after all.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite Trailer Focuses on the Menacing War Chief Escharum and The Banished

Halo Infinite is about a month and a half away from launch now, and as its long-awaited release approaches, Microsoft and 343 Industries have well and truly kicked the game’s marketing into gear. Just recently, we got our first proper look at the single player campaign in well over a year, showing significant improvements over the 2020 showing, and now, we’ve got another trailer focusing on the solo side of the experience.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Will Have a “Significantly” Smaller Install Size on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Games have been leveraging the improved hardware of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to cut down their file sizes more and more frequently. Especially on the PS5, recent major releases like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Tales of Arise have had significantly smaller file sizes than their PS4 counterparts. Another game that’ll be following suit is Call of Duty.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Dev Diary Focuses on Creation and Management Tools

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is promising a bigger and better version of the experience that its excellent predecessor offered, so it should really go without saying that when it comes to the tools that you’ll have at your disposal in terms of building, customizing, and managing your park, you’re going to have much more freedom and options than you did in the first game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Install Sizes and Pre-load Times Revealed

Call of Duty games have become notorious for requiring ridiculous amounts of storage space with each entry in the last few years, but as Activision recently promised, Call of Duty: Vanguard is going to address that issue (to some extent, at least), thanks to its usage of “new on-demand texture streaming tech”, which will reduce file sizes on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC by 30%-50%.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Death’s Door is Coming to PS5, PS4, and Switch on November 23

Acid Nerve’s Death’s Door came out this July for Xbox consoles and PC, and was instantly met with near-universal acclaim, being highly praised for its charming world, brutal combat, and tight level design, all wrapped up in an experience that resembled classic The Legend of Zelda titles in all the right ways. Death’s Door’s certainly seen its fair share of success, and the developer has been aware that there’s demand for the game to be brought over to other platforms as well- and soon that demand will be met.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Interview – Visual Improvements, New Content, and More

Koei Tecmo’s horror series Fatal Frame has been around for a while now, and though it hasn’t always been the most high profile franchise of the genre, it has gathered quite a sizeable and dedicated audience over the years. After what’s been a rather long hiatus, the series is coming back with a re-release of the last instalment- 2014’s Wii U title, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water. Of course, with Fatal Frame’s 20th anniversary right around the corner, it’s only appropriate that the series is coming back at least in some capacity, and to learn more about what we can expect from Maiden of Black Water’s re-release, we recently reached out to its development team. Below, you can read our conversation with series director Makoto Shibata.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy