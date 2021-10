Among Us enjoyed a massive rise in popularity during the pandemic, and in the time since then, we’ve seen the game slowly spread to other platforms. While the Among Us got its start on iOS, Android, and Steam, it has since launched on Nintendo Switch, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass for PC. Today, we finally learned when Among Us will be heading to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and even better is the news that it’ll be on those platforms before the end of the year.

